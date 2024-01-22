Loved Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks? Then you need this book says her stylist...

Fashion enthusiasts and Barbiecore fans, rejoice.

Barbie: The World Tour is set to hit shelves on March 8, 2024, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the iconic outfits Margot Robbie sported during her global Barbie press tour.

“This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023,” explained her visionary stylist Andrew Mukamal, “I could have never imagined just a few months later we’d be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams.”

© Getty Images Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards dressed as 'Superstar Barbie' from 1977

Thanks to the creative direction of Andrew, who drew inspiration from the Mattel doll’s vast archive of looks, the book is a testament to the power of pink and of course the iconic toy. “Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner,” said Andrew in an Instagram post shared with his 133K followers, “Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy. None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”

The 'Barbie: The World Tour' book is out in March

A labour of love dedicated to Barbie lovers worldwide. It documents the essence of Margot's unforgettable press tour's wardrobe, bringing readers on an unforgettable journey through the creativity, challenges, and triumphs of her outfits. Who can forget when Margot radiated classic Hollywood elegance at Leicester Square, channelling Barbie’s 'Enchanted Evening' look from the 1960s?

Adorned in a Vivienne Westwood satin pink gown, the outfit featured a meticulously designed corset, elegantly cinched at the waist by a rosette, and extended into a flowing satin train. Complementing the gown, she accessorised with a ruffled white stole, long white gloves reaching full length, and a stunning three-strand pearl choker courtesy of Assael Pearls, perfectly capturing the essence of vintage Barbie glamour.

© Getty Margot Robbie paid homage to the doll at the European premiere of Barbie in London

Likewise in Seoul, Margot Robbie once again drew inspiration from Barbie's rich history. During a press conference, she gave a nod to the 1964 'Sparkling Pink' Barbie by donning an outfit that completely mirrored the doll's style. Her ensemble included a structured jacket and mini skirt paired with a matching pillbox hat. This glamorous attire was part of Moschino's Spring/Summer 2015 Ready-to-Wear collection, known for its innovative designs. The standout accessory of Margot's outfit was her incredibly sweet, heart-shaped bag, adding a perfect touch of unabashed femininity to her homage. “Barbiecore’s grip on society is a true force to be reckoned with,” explained fashion writer Tania Leslau at the time, “Nobody understands this better than Margot Robbie, the star of Greta Gerwig’s new film centring the beloved plastic protagonist.”

© Getty Margot Robbie's pink bedazzled skirt co-ord at Barbie press conference in Seoul lives in our minds rent free

"For the press tour following the record-breaking release of Greta Gerwig’s award-winning, acclaimed Barbie movie, producer and star Margot Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal immersed themselves in some of Barbie’s most iconic outfits and curated vintage pieces, then approached designers, from Giorgio Armani to Donatella Versace, to create looks inspired by the doll-size originals," explains luxury publishing house Rizzoli, "Many of these looks were not seen as the official Barbie press tour was cut short—so Margot and Andrew worked with renowned fashion photographer Craig McDean to shoot her in the looks exactly as they were curated: Schiaparelli in Los Angeles, Vivienne Westwood in London, vintage Chanel with matching Streamline luggage at the airport, and beyond."

McDean's exquisite photography is complemented by an array of original Barbie dolls from the era, alongside a collection of unique materials from the Barbie fashion archives. The book also features designers' sketches and Polaroids from fittings, along with handwritten notes from the designers responsible for the looks, including Olivier Rousteing, Michelle Ochs, Manolo Blahnik, and Jeremy Scott.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for a book that promises to be as enchanting as the press tour that inspired it.