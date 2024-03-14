Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver Podcast: Here's everything we know so far

Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver are not only lifelong friends, but non-apologetically outspoken. So we can stand assured that the duo’s new podcast Miss Me?, which launched today on BBC Sounds, is poised to be an interesting listen.

Running on a Monday and Tuesday each week, Lily and Miquita will deliberate over a range of topics including what it's like working in the film and music industry.

They will also candidly discuss subjects such as family holiday feuds, their personal highs and lows and the biggest cultural moments of the week, such as why award ceremonies are better in America.

“Americans just do award ceremonies better than us," says Miquita. “They find it easier to be like, what is the right word, gushy…? I think we’re a little bit too aware of ourselves to just thank God and thank our families and cry and be overwhelmed.”

READ: Lily Allen unveils shocking red hair transformation

Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver launch their first podcast together 'Miss Me?'

Lily, who currently resides in New York chips in, “I think that one of the reasons that I moved here is because I feel like it’s a much more encouraging environment in which my children can thrive.”

The singer and actor goes on to compare how Americans and Brits reacted when she decided to do a play, 2:22 A Ghost Story, even though she’d never acted before.

MORE: Lily Allen is in her 'quiet luxury' style era and fashion fans are going wild

READ: Lily Allen reveals how fashion helps her cope with 'harrowing' acting role

© Dave Benett Miquita Oliver and Lily Allen attended the Burberry AW24 show together during London Fashion Week earlier this year

“When I would tell Americans about it they’d be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s so exciting! You’re gonna learn so much, you’re gonna kill it.’ But when I’d tell English people, they’d be like, ‘A play? Have you ever done that before? Aren’t you scared?’ Like culturally, we’re just very different.”

Another topic the pair took on this week was the 2023 Screen Actors Guild strike, which took place from July to November. “The whole model’s changed… It used to be that every time an episode of Friends was played on Dave, they’d get however many thousand pounds each, the actors,” reasons Lily.

“And that sort of doesn’t really happen anymore with streaming, so I think that they’re trying to figure out new ways to be paid fairly. So they all were striking about that and I was going, ‘this has been happening in music for 20 years. No one gives a shit. And also we don’t have a union’.”

Miquita chimes in: “So the entire music industry doesn’t have something like this?”

READ: Victoria Beckham just called Lily Allen her 'VB muse' here's why

RELATED: Lily Allen's latest outfit is proof her style has completely changed

© Sylvia Linares Lily and Miquita have been friends since the early days of their careers

“They do, but it just doesn’t work. I don’t know why, it just doesn’t work. It’s hard to get everybody on the same page and it’s hard to get people to stand up to the major labels and the streaming services in the same way,” Lily replies.

And we can expect even juicier content in the future, given their reputation for expressing opinions and raising awareness with wit and honesty. But if there is anything you’d like to ask the girls, you can contact them via email on missme@bbc.co.uk.