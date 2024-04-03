The evening of April 9th 2024 will mark Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan and a 30-day-long fast for many Muslims.

Eid al-Fitr is a worldwide celebration, often seeing a vast range of people from various different backgrounds and faiths coming together to mark a momentous occasion.

From light shows and secret parties to a night of painting and sipping on non-alcoholic beverages, this year London has a seriously stellar lineup of events which are not to be missed.

Here are 5 ways to celebrate Eid 2024 in London:

Eid in the Square 2024 The Mayor of London’s annual Eid in the Square celebration takes place once again this year, this time calling upon rising British comic Ola Labib to host the event while a mix of traditional and contemporary acts including Muslim Belal, Indonesia Angklung Ensemble, Star Voices Children's Choir, Al Awde Zafa and Dabke Group and Members of the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians will perform throughout the afternoon. © Getty FIND OUT MORE

© Getty BOOK HERE Ladies Halal Sip & Paint Eid Party If you’re looking for a fun night out with the girls then this Halal Sip & Paint Eid Party is for you. Sip on non-alcoholic beverages, indulge in a pizza and paint canvases. Described as “the perfect opportunity to catch up with your girls, or a chance to make new friends in a creative, warm and friendly space” this event is open to women of all faiths and backgrounds.

Ramadan lights Last year one of the most visited and talked about Eid attractions was the erection of Ramadan Illuminations throughout the city. This year a display of 30,000 lights are illuminating the streets from Piccadilly Circus, along Coventry Street to Leicester Square until April 16. © Getty FIND OUT MORE

© Instagram / @eidfestival FIND OUT MORE London Eid Festival Shopping lovers will be excited to know that London's famous Muslim Shopping Festival is taking place not once but twice this year to cope with its growing attendance. The first London Eid Festival 2024 will take place at Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush on 13-14th April 2024, and then again the following weekend on the 20-21st of April. Expect to indulge in a vast array of Eid shopping, food and festivities.

Secret Eid Party To mark the end of Ramadan Casbah Ldn is throwing a secret location party themed around the Arab world’s rich traditions and vibrant culture. This celebration promises to be an “unforgettable experience” and will see Arabic DJs, traditional Arabic delicacies and an array of cocktails. Although the location of the event is still under wraps, Casbah Ldn has described the venue as a “ lavish, luxurious hidden gem in the heart of North London.” © Getty BOOK HERE

This year Eid starts at sundown on Tuesday 9th April 2024 and ends at sundown on Wednesday 10th April 2024.