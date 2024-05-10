Editor’s Letter: May 2024

Apologies for the slight delay on my editor’s letter—I’ve been on a whirlwind road trip through California, soaking in the vibes from city to city. From chilling at Mattei's Tavern in Los Olivos to soaking up the scene at the 1 Hotel in LA. Let me tell you, the jet lag is real.

I've been rocking tons of vintage post vacay, with a killer recommendation for a thrift store called 2nd Street that ended up maxing out my Antler suitcase and rewarding me with an oversized luggage charge. Was it worth it? Absolutely.

In the words of Justin Timberlake, "It’s gonna be May"

And talk about timing - I landed back the day before our latest print issue dropped, featuring the incredible Amelia Gassmann. Shooting for this 'Summer Bliss' edition was an absolute dream, and the edition sets the tone for the sunny months ahead with swimsuit guides, tourist-chic fashion spreads and plenty of shopping and beauty must reads.

I also got back just in time for the Met Gala, and wow, what a moment. 'The Garden of Time' might just be my favourite theme yet, and naturally, we've captured all the magic for you, from the best dressed to the chicest beauty moments.

Collagen is now my daily go-to...

We’ve been having a blast online, from trying out hair colours like 'Old Money Blonde' a la Margot Robbie to curating a guide to summer scents. Plus, our new real-life bride series is a hit: Alexandra Preisz shares her Claudia Schiffer-inspired dress journey, complete with duct tape heroics and wisdom for brides-to-be. And for those of you who can't get enough of skin care Uche Natori delves into her personal routine with us.

Top & Skirt, POA, Dior. Earring, £3,400, Ring, POA, both Dior Joaillerie.

Hello! Fashion is your ultimate guide to chic living, where every page bursts with the latest in style tips, beauty trends, and lifestyle luxuries.

ORDER NOW

In the words of Justin Timberlake, “It’s gonna be May” so in the spirit of the month of springtime renewal, I've jumped on the millennial bandwagon and started working with a life coach. Emmy Brunner has been a game-changer, guiding me on supplements (collagen is now my daily go-to) and how to maximise my efficiency. Spring is as good a time as any for a fresh start, right?

And let’s talk fashion - it’s a bit early - but I’m obsessed with crochet, living in Celia B’s coord sets, and drooling over Suzie Kondi latest drops. My jewellery game is all about Venessa Arizaga's playful charm necklaces and Crystal Haze. Portia from White Lotus has inadvertently become my SS24 style muse, and honestly, I’m here for it.