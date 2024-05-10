Hailey Bieber turned to her favourite brand for baby bump reveal, and you probably didn't notice

Hailey Bieber just dropped some major news on the 'gram, captivating her followers with an ultra-chic pregnancy reveal that has everyone talking.

Renewing her vows with pop icon Justin Bieber in a dreamy Hawaiian setting, Hailey was every bit the style maven we know her to be, rocking a bespoke ensemble from none other than Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

For this momentous occasion, Hailey chose a fitted long-sleeve white lace dress that came complete with a matching veil and iconic Saint Laurent sunnies, oozing pure elegance with a twist of her signature cool.

This wasn't just any dress though - it echoed the vibes of the Off-White number she wore at their first wedding in 2019, but with its own fresh spin, swapping the daring open back of yore for a more streamlined silhouette. Dripping in Tiffany & Co. jewels, Hailey shone with the glow of impending motherhood, the perfect blend of luxury and personal flair.

It's no secret that Hailey has been a Saint Laurent enthusiast for years, turning to the brand's seamless mix of modern sophistication and timeless grace time and again for both red carpet and personal milestones.

Hailey notably wore the brand to the Met Gala in 2022

Anthony Vaccarello's vision for Saint Laurent—think bold yet understated luxury—is practically a mirror of Hailey's own style ethos. This affinity for the brand isn't just about fashion; it's a reflection of her style identity, one that resonates deeply with Saint Laurent's aesthetic. Opting for Saint Laurent at such a pivotal moment only cements this long-standing fashion romance, making it clear that when it comes to making a style statement, Hailey and Saint Laurent are a match made in heaven.

© @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey shared several photos of her bump

Beyond the baby buzz, there's also major anticipation for Hailey's maternity style. Known for her impeccable taste and ability to turn any look into a headline, we are on the edge of our seats waiting to see how she'll redefine maternity wear. If her vow renewal ensemble is anything to go by, we're in for a series of breathtaking outfits. Hailey has always been a sartorial sensation, but her maternity journey promises to showcase her fashion instincts in new and exciting ways. Whether stepping out for a casual outing or lighting up the red carpet, her pregnancy style is set to inspire expecting mothers everywhere to embrace their own chic, individual looks.

© Getty Hailey attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala wearing custom Saint Laurent

With parents like Hailey and Justin, whose fashion game is always on point, there's no doubt that their little one is also destined to be a style icon from the get-go. Given Hailey’s penchant for trend-setting and Justin’s eclectic flair, the excitement is palpable as fans await the arrival of the newest Bieber.