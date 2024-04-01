This is how the fashion set celebrated Easter 2024

Whether it's choosing to put on your Sunday best or opting for PJs all day and buckets of chocolate, the Easter holiday is the perfect time to gather with loved ones and enjoy some quality time together (and of course, make the most of an extra two days off work).

We always like to see what our favourite fashionistas get up to in their spare time, and thankfully they've given us some insight into their wholesome (and of course, stylish) Easter weekend antics.

From Victoria Beckham living her best life in Miami to Hailey and Justin Bieber's wholesome matching moment, here's what the fashion set got up to this weekend...

Victoria Beckham

Victoria spent her Easter in typically glamorous VB fashion. She, David and the rest of the Beckham clan (minus Romeo) spent their time on a lavish yacht on the Atlantic Ocean in Miami - the home of David's football team Inter Miami and of her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's parents. The former Spice Girl stunned in denim micro shorts, a black t-shirt and cap, nailing a casual-chic dress agenda.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham © Instagram / @victoriabeckham

Alexa Chung

The OG 2000s it-girl shared an image to her Instagram story of her wholesome Easter wearing the perfect canary yellow crew neck jumper, tucked into jeans and finished off with a western buckle-style belt. The pièce de résistance? Her head accessory AKA, an Easter bunny mask.

© Instagram / @alexachung

Hailey Bieber

After sharing images of herself in a swimming costume with bunny ears to promote Rhode, Hailey shared a casual selfie with a rabbit filter wearing a laid-back neutral knit. She also shared images of hers and Justin's matching personalised chocolate eggs - cute.

© Instagram / @haileybieber © Instagram/ @haileybieber

Kim Kardashian

Would it be a Kardashian-Jenner celebration without a lavish set-up in one of their mansions? This time it appears it was momager Kris' turn to host, and Kim shared plenty of content to have our party-hosting hearts swooning. From the sweetest Easter treats to the perfect spring-fuelled tablescape, once again they've done outdone themselves with stunning decor.

​Nicola Peltz

Honestly, iconic doesn't cut it. Aboard the boat with the Beckham clan, Nicola managed to get VB to do a TikTok to one of her most legendary songs. Also, a round of applause for her broderie anglaise and diamante top combo.