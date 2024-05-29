Vinted has released it’s 2024 luxury trends report: Here's 5 surprising things you need to know

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s become the online destination for anyone looking to buy and sell pre-loved clothes, accessories and gadgets. In the UK alone Vinted has amassed over 16 million users - nearly one quarter of the population.

So how has an app that started as a way to clear out one woman’s closest, quickly become the new way to shop? We dug deep on their first luxury trend report, to find out what the nation is buying and selling...

The Top Selling Luxury Brands

If you’re looking to sell a luxury item to make way for something else in your wardrobe, then take note if any of the following are potential contenders to list.

© Getty Images Heart Evangelista wears a Louis Vuitton monogram printed bag with stacked Cartier bracelets

Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Gucci are the top selling brands when it comes to quantity sold, while Louis Vuitton is the quickest selling brand, from the time it's listed through to sale. We think that’s well worth noting if you’re looking to shift something from your wardrobe, fast. Especially relevant if you’ve got your eye on something else… because who doesn't love a spot of upcycling?

MORE: What is upcycling? How to do it correctly and repair your clothes at home according to an expert

RELATED: 5 H! Fashion Editors share their pre-loved picks of the season

Each country has different luxury preferences…

While the same luxury brands see traction across all European markets, there are distinct buying and selling patterns that emerge across each country. “For instance, Italy is a classic 'seller country' of second-hand fashion, with significantly more listers than buyers, whereas France thrives as a major buying hub, with more buyers than sellers."

© Getty Images Eva Apio wearing a Burberry bag in the brand's signature tartan

"Notably, members in the Netherlands are searching for more high-end loafers, whereas the British show significantly more interest in black luxury items compared to their European counterparts'' explains Cecile Wickmann, Senior Director of Luxury at Vinted.

Demand for vintage and archival pieces is on the rise…

The focus on Y2K and 90’s trends has seen designers bringing back archival styles such as the Dior saddle bag, the Prada nylon bag and the ever covetable Fendi baguette. Archive styles like these, as well as true vintage pieces are gaining popularity. "As part of the archival trend, designer brands are constantly orienting themselves on older collections and models from their archives," says Bjorn Holzhauer, Senior Brand Expert.

© Getty Images A sequin Fendi baguette will always be an accessory icon...

The demand for 80’s and even retro 50’s styles has meant that search terms such as ‘pin-up dress’ or classic ‘polka-dots’ are seeing an increase.

The top investment pieces for 2024…

It’s probably unsurprising to hear that some of the most covetable items have also become serious investment pieces over the past few years, due to their scarcity and the fact that they’re almost impossible to get hold of brand new, due to supply and demand.

© Getty Images The Hermès Birkin 25 - the holy grail of handbags

This in turn makes them a clear winner when it comes to holding their resale value. Some of the most expensive items sold to date on the platform include the Hermès Kelly bag, the Rolex Datejust watch and the Chanel flap bag.

We prefer our own brands

Local brands are highly sought after and popular within their own countries, indicating some sense of national pride among second hand shoppers. "For example, Mulberry ranks among the top three best-selling brands in the UK, while the Burberry Bridle Tartan Check Bag is emerging as one of the most liked items in 2024 so far," explains Cecile.

© Christian Vierig Jamilla Strand totes a Burberry bag during Milan Fashion Week

Meanwhile in France, Chanel, Hermès, and Dior are the leading luxury brands in terms of sales. In Italy, Fendi and Gucci hold top positions among luxury brands, and naturally Spanish fashion lovers favour Loewe. Likwise in Germany, MCM ranks among the best-selling luxury brands.