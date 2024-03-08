Royal Ascot just unveiled its first ever 'Fashion Bible'

Today marks a momentous moment in fashion history as Royal Ascot unveiled its first ever ‘fashion bible’ lookbook under the artistic eye of celebrated British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher.

This lookbook is a first in the world-renowned events history and will project the event into a whole new realm of stylistic identity. The idea behind the book is to give attendees an inspirational fashion guideline that's appropriate for all Ascot enclosures.

© James Robjant The 'fashion bible' aims to help racegoers be inventive in the way they source and style their looks

Daniel Fletcher is known in the industry for his impeccable tailoring techniques and structured designs, all of which are at the helm of this year's Royal Ascot style direction. Fletcher is the first ever creative director in the event's 300+ year reign. It is a decision that will hopefully welcome bold new looks, inventive sourcing and a more conscious dressing approach to the famed annual event.

Daniel Fletcher expressed his excitement for his new role by saying:

“This season, I wanted to bring a fresh take on fashion at the races and the magical world of occasion dressing."

He continued: "Inspiration came from my lifelong fascination with British heritage, and the stylish characters one might find at the racecourse this summer and beyond, whilst also paying homage to the array of styles able to be showcased across each enclosure, as well as my favourite Royal Ascot looks throughout the decades that I discovered during my research delving through the pictorial archives. This includes my signature style of building an outfit based on neutrals and my love of tailoring, which I’ve then juxtaposed with more playful maximalist looks that highlight a sense of British sartorial elegance and the glamour of Royal Ascot.”

© James Robjant These two looks are part of the 'New Guard' edit

The Royal Ascot Lookbook or ‘fashion bible’ features an array of specifically curated edits, including a sustainable edit which features homegrown famed industry veterans Stella McCartney and Vivienne Westwood. Another category titled ‘New Guard’ shines a light on up-and-coming UK designers where another edit pays homage to Daniel Fletcher's time at Central Saint Martins and features designs by his former classmates. Daniel Fletcher also marks the occasion by including two of his own looks from his namesake brand DANIEL w. FLETCHER.

© James Robjant Another Ascot approved ensemble from the 'New Guard' edit

This year Royal Ascot takes place from Tuesday 18th to Saturday 22nd June 2024 and will pull the most stylish A-listers, notable names and equestrian royalty together for yet another year of fully-fledged fashionable flare.