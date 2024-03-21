Meet The Row's Margaux: The bag everyone's coining 'the new Birkin'

There have been very few bags over the last few decades that have even come close to trumping the Hermès Birkin as the world's most cultivated bag. But it seems Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are trying their darndest to defeat the longest-reigning arm candy silhouette.

The Row, which launched in 2006, has become a pioneer in the fashion realm, described by many as peak quiet luxury and loved by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and anybody who deems themselves a lover of both true style and timeless hero pieces.

© Getty Jen Law is a known lover of The Row's Margaux bag

One of said timeless hero pieces on every fashion lover's lips right now is the Margaux bag.

The Margaux bag is currently available in multiple different colours, textiles and size variations. The silhouette consists of a structured top handle - perfect for wearing over the shoulder, and features signature belted side panels which chinch the bag's trapezoid shape perfectly. The cultivated style retails for a pretty penny, the matte-grained EW leather option is currently on the brand's website for £4,910, whereas the smooth saddle leather version will set you back a mere £6,380.

© The Row EW Margaux Bag in Leather

Although pricey, the Margaux bag has earned a lot of praise amongst famed faces, socialites and fashion moguls, as its under-the-radar physique is designed for those who don’t want to sport a heavily branded accessor - because after all, the epitome of luxury needn't come with a flashy monogram.

© Getty Kendall often dons her light brown Margaux

Over the last few years, mini and micro bags have been conquering the style realm both on and off the runway, with many famed brands such as Jacquemus, Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton reinventing their beloved bag silhouettes into pint-sized options just big enough to house a lip balm, a singular house key and maybe a stick of gum if you fancy yourself a Tetris expert.

However, the New York City-based house has never felt the need to chase trends in order to remain relevant, in fact, it’s their blatant defer from all things circumstantially popular that has made the brand so sought after.

© Getty The stylish sister duo proves nothing beats a monochromatic colour palette

Both Ashley and Mary-Kate have been commended for their low-key and effortless approach to dressing, both are often seen out and about in capsule wardrobes consisting of tailored suit trousers, plain cashmere knits, long trench coats, dark sunglasses, ballet flats and a slouchy leather tote.

Fans of both the twins and their brand The Row have realised that although extremely cute, tiny bags are impractical in more ways than one, especially for those of us whose daily lives involve schlepping a laptop, change of clothes, first aid kit, snacks and spare makeup bag around for hours on end.

If you had the option to add either a Hermès Birkin or a The Row Margaux into your collection, what would you choose?