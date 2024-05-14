Cannes 2024: The most glamorous gowns at the Croisette

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is set to be a spectacular celebration of cinema and fashion, drawing the world's biggest stars to the French Riviera for a week of glitz and glamour.

This year’s red carpet is already a dazzling display of haute couture and avant-garde designs, with the A-list showcasing breathtaking looks from the world's most prestigious fashion houses.

From dramatic gowns adorned with intricate embellishments to sleek, modern ensembles, the style stakes were higher than ever.

Scroll on to see the best-dressed stars at Cannes so far...

© Daniele Venturelli Léa Seydoux Léa Seydoux wore a stunning off-the-shoulder, sequined gown by Louis Vuitton on the Cannes red carpet. The dress featured a high slit and intricate embellishments, perfectly capturing the essence of the glamorous festival.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Shanina Shaik Shanina Shaik brought the heat to Cannes in a jaw-dropping red own. The strapless number featured a plunging neckline and fitted bodice, adorned with a dramatic, voluminous train. She paired the look with a dazzling diamond choker and earrings by Marli New York for a 'fit that screamed red-carpet royalty.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Helena Christensen Helena Christensen was a vision in white, donning an ethereal gown with a stunning cape by Vivienne Westwood. The charming elegance of the outfit was elevated by a sparkling diamond chain necklace and matching earrings from Pomelatto.

© Daniele Venturelli Taylor Hill Taylor Hill owned the Cannes red carpet in a chic, monochrome off-the-shoulder gown with a daring high slit. The black and white design was perfectly complemented by a statement necklace, while her sleek, wavy hair added an effortlessly cool vibe.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Lily Gladstone Lily lit up the red carpet in a navy blue sequinned gown that shimmered with every move. The deep V-neckline added a touch of allure, while minimalist earrings and waved hair kept the look sophisticated.

© Dominique Charriau Juliette Binoche Juliette Binoche made a bold statement in a fiery red Dior Haute Couture gown. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a structured bodice and flowing train, creating a striking silhouette.

© Dominique Charriau Romee Strijd Romee Strijd was a modern fairy-tale in a pastel pink feathered gown by Eman Al Ajlan. The strapless dress was adorned with intricate beading, creating a dreamy, whimsical effect. Diamond earrings and loose, flowing waves completed her enchanting look.

© Samir Hussein Heidi Klum Heidi Klum brought drama and glamour in spades with her voluminous red Saiid Kobeisy gown. The dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweeping train, perfect for making a grand entrance.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Eva Green Eva Green captivated the crowd in a stunning black and purple tulle gown from Armani Privé. The strapless bodice and swirling patterns on the skirt created a mesmerising effect.