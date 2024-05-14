Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes Film Festival 2024: The best dressed celebrities at the Croisette
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Cannes 2024: The most glamorous gowns at the Croisette

From Shanina Shaik to Juliette Binoche... these are the unforgettable fashion moments from the iconic event

Natalie Salmon
Fashion Digital Editor
2 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival 2024 is set to be a spectacular celebration of cinema and fashion, drawing the world's biggest stars to the French Riviera for a week of glitz and glamour. 

This year’s red carpet is already a dazzling display of haute couture and avant-garde designs, with the A-list showcasing breathtaking looks from the world's most prestigious fashion houses. 

From dramatic gowns adorned with intricate embellishments to sleek, modern ensembles, the style stakes were higher than ever. 

Scroll on to see the best-dressed stars at Cannes so far...

Lea Seydoux attends the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Daniele Venturelli

Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux wore a stunning off-the-shoulder, sequined gown by Louis Vuitton on the Cannes red carpet. The dress featured a high slit and intricate embellishments, perfectly capturing the essence of the glamorous festival.

Shanina Shaik attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik brought the heat to Cannes in a jaw-dropping red own. The strapless number featured a plunging neckline and fitted bodice, adorned with a dramatic, voluminous train. She paired the look with a dazzling diamond choker and earrings by Marli New York for a 'fit that screamed red-carpet royalty.

Helena Christensen attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen was a vision in white, donning an ethereal gown with a stunning cape by Vivienne Westwood. The charming elegance of the outfit was elevated by a sparkling diamond chain necklace and matching earrings from Pomelatto.

Taylor Hill attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Daniele Venturelli

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill owned the Cannes red carpet in a chic, monochrome off-the-shoulder gown with a daring high slit. The black and white design was perfectly complemented by a statement necklace, while her sleek, wavy hair added an effortlessly cool vibe.

Lily Gladstone attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Lily Gladstone

Lily lit up the red carpet in a navy blue sequinned gown that shimmered with every move. The deep V-neckline added a touch of allure, while minimalist earrings and  waved hair kept the look sophisticated.

Juliette Binoche attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Dominique Charriau

Juliette Binoche

Juliette Binoche made a bold statement in a fiery red Dior Haute Couture gown. The off-the-shoulder dress featured a structured bodice and flowing train, creating a striking silhouette.

Romee Strijd attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Dominique Charriau

Romee Strijd

Romee Strijd was a modern fairy-tale in a pastel pink feathered gown by Eman Al Ajlan. The strapless dress was adorned with intricate beading, creating a dreamy, whimsical effect. Diamond earrings and loose, flowing waves completed her enchanting look.

Heidi Klum attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Samir Hussein

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum brought drama and glamour in spades with her voluminous red Saiid Kobeisy gown. The dress featured off-the-shoulder sleeves and a sweeping train, perfect for making a grand entrance.

Eva Green attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Eva Green

Eva Green captivated the crowd in a stunning black and purple tulle gown from Armani Privé. The strapless bodice and swirling patterns on the skirt created a mesmerising effect.

President of the Jury Greta Gerwig attends "Le DeuxieÌme Acte" ("The Second Act") Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Greta Gerwig

The Barbie director, and President of the Cannes Jury, donned a stunning sequinned burgundy gown at the festival's opening night. The dress featured a deep plunging neckline and long sleeves, offering a bold look.

