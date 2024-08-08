Sabrina Carpenter's $23 Erewhon smoothie is giving major it-girl energy

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



I've said it once and I'll say it again, what's with all the It-girls creating Erewhon smoothies?

First, it was Kourtney Kardashian who made a detox option in collaboration with her wellness brand Poosh, then it was pop icon, Olivia Rodrigo who made one for her Guts album release, then Sofia Richie-Grainge who concocted a Sweet Cherry option, followed closely by Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Matilda Djerf, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber whose formula was so popular it sold more than 40,000 each month.

Now, there’s another it-girl to add to the long, long list of Erewhon smoothie predecessors.

© Instagram / @erewhon The smoothie has a dash of spirulina to give it it's colour

Posting to her 38.2 million Instagram followers just yesterday the world's current hottest pop star Sabrina Carpenter shared the news of her new collaboration with Los Angeles-based luxury supermarket chain.

Just like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina has carefully crafted the blend to celebrate her new upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, which releases later this month on August 23rd. Sabrina’s curated blend, which is called the Short n’ Sweet Smoothie, is described by Erewhon as “A tropical fruit base with organic coconut & honey, collagen & pearl powder, and a dash of spirulina for a rich, blue color.”

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter The Short n’ Sweet smoothie looks unbelievably good

In the series of images posted, Sabrina made sure to turn the news into a fashion moment, posing with her new healthy blue-toned creation, donning a ribbed cotton mini short and cami top combo in the same shade.

© Instagram / @erewhon We're pretty sure this is what they mean when they say "you've made it"

If you’ve never been lucky (or flush) enough to try one of the world's most cultivated smoothies, H!Fashion’s Editor Natalie Salmon made it her mission to see what all the hype was about on her most recent LA holiday. Describing her peanut-butter banana smoothie option as “insanely good” but “overpriced”, both points many fans have noted in the comment section as Sabrina’s smoothie is priced at a whopping £18.11 ($ 23 USD). One fan made a comical point by saying “Gurl that price ain't short and sweet” while another questioned whether if it "does it sing and dance, do the feather kick or something?"

In all honesty, I’d like to say I’m surprised by the price point, but as a lover of all things It-girl kitsch, I can’t help but love the idea of an extortionately priced smoothie collaboration being the modern-day status symbol amongst those most noteworthy.