The best dressed at Notting Hill Carnival 2024
Digital Cover culture© HENRY NICHOLLS

From bedazzled bras to feather fringing, here are the stand out looks from the parades...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The wait for London’s most eclectic, fashion-filled event of the year is finally over with Notting Hill Carnival 2024 kicking off tomorrow morning. 

Each year the Caribbean culture event pulls notable names from around the world to dress up in their most bedazzled ‘fits for a two-day spectacle of music, dance and food. 

Last year saw the likes of Lily Allen and Idris Elba dressing to impress and this year Maya Jama and her slew of famous friends are set to attend with the Love Island host already posting an Instagram story with the caption “Get the rain out of your system before carnival please, thanks x.” 

Notting Hill Carnival 2024 Best Dressed:

Feathered Carnival Queen© Jeff Moore - PA Images

Feathered Carnival Queen

Vibrant and vivacious, this carnival-goer radiated energy in her eye-catching costume. With an explosion of teal and lime green feathers paired with a fringed mini skirt and matching  top, she embodied the true spirit of the carnival.

Bold and Dapper in Red© Alishia Abodunde

Bold and Dapper in Red

Effortlessly mixing retro and modern, this carnival attendee sported a vivid red suit with flair. The open shirt, layered gold chains and round sunglasses added a dash of 1970s swagger, making him a standout figure in the colourful crowd.

Rhythmic Elegance© Jeff Moore - PA Images

Rhythmic Elegance

Twirling in a magnificent white skirt trimmed with vivid prints, this dancer exuded cultural pride and elegance during the Children's Day Parade. Her ensemble is completed with a coordinating top and statement necklace, making her look both regal and festive as she lead the drummers in rhythmic celebration.

Retro Street Style Icon© Alishia Abodunde

Retro Street Style Icon

Bringing a touch of classic cool to the carnival, this gentleman stood out in a tailored brown suit with a wide-brimmed hat, exuding vintage vibes.

Show-Stopping Blue Feathers© HENRY NICHOLLS

Show-Stopping Blue Feathers

Dazzling in a sea of blue, this dancer turned heads with her intricate feathered headdress and matching bejewelled bikini. The combination of glittering sequins and dramatic wingspan created a striking silhouette, perfectly suited for parading through the vibrant streets of Notting Hill Carnival's main parade.

Steel Pan Player© Jeff Moore - PA Images

Steel Pan Player

This member of Mangrove Steelband's ensemble is both laid-back and full of attitude. She rocks a black jacket emblazoned with her band's emblem, paired effortlessly with hoop earrings. The Panorama evening is the UK's biggest steel pan competition and sees five bands play a ten minute composition from memory, no sheet music is allowed.

