The best dressed at Notting Hill Carnival 2024

The wait for London’s most eclectic, fashion-filled event of the year is finally over with Notting Hill Carnival 2024 kicking off tomorrow morning.

Each year the Caribbean culture event pulls notable names from around the world to dress up in their most bedazzled ‘fits for a two-day spectacle of music, dance and food.

Last year saw the likes of Lily Allen and Idris Elba dressing to impress and this year Maya Jama and her slew of famous friends are set to attend with the Love Island host already posting an Instagram story with the caption “Get the rain out of your system before carnival please, thanks x.”

Notting Hill Carnival 2024 Best Dressed:

© Jeff Moore - PA Images Feathered Carnival Queen Vibrant and vivacious, this carnival-goer radiated energy in her eye-catching costume. With an explosion of teal and lime green feathers paired with a fringed mini skirt and matching top, she embodied the true spirit of the carnival.

© Alishia Abodunde Bold and Dapper in Red Effortlessly mixing retro and modern, this carnival attendee sported a vivid red suit with flair. The open shirt, layered gold chains and round sunglasses added a dash of 1970s swagger, making him a standout figure in the colourful crowd.

© Jeff Moore - PA Images Rhythmic Elegance Twirling in a magnificent white skirt trimmed with vivid prints, this dancer exuded cultural pride and elegance during the Children's Day Parade. Her ensemble is completed with a coordinating top and statement necklace, making her look both regal and festive as she lead the drummers in rhythmic celebration.

© Alishia Abodunde Retro Street Style Icon Bringing a touch of classic cool to the carnival, this gentleman stood out in a tailored brown suit with a wide-brimmed hat, exuding vintage vibes.

© HENRY NICHOLLS Show-Stopping Blue Feathers Dazzling in a sea of blue, this dancer turned heads with her intricate feathered headdress and matching bejewelled bikini. The combination of glittering sequins and dramatic wingspan created a striking silhouette, perfectly suited for parading through the vibrant streets of Notting Hill Carnival's main parade.