Your guide to a seaside weekend in Taghazout, Morocco

Seekers of sea, sand and plenty of sunshine should add the coastal village of Taghazout in Morocco to their travel list. Popular for its emphasis on a laidback way of life, and known as a surfer’s paradise, the destination, which is incredibly rich in culture, is still relatively up-and-coming.

A short three-hour flight from England, you can reach the clear shores of Taghazout relatively easy, making it ideal for a long weekend away.

Here's how H! Fashion recommends planning your trip...

Fairmont Taghazout Bay is a luxurious resort in a laid-back area of Morocco BOOK NOW WHERE TO STAY: Mere steps away from the sandy Taghazout Beach, you’ll find Fairmont Taghazout Bay, a luxurious five-star hotel complete with its very own spa. Set across 18 hectares of olive groves and argan gardens, and with the breath-taking Atlantic Ocean as its backdrop, the resort is the perfect place to unwind whilst soaking in Africa’s natural landscape. The 153 spacious rooms, suites and villas have been designed with wellbeing in mind, boasting a relaxing neutral decor combined with a touch of Berber heritage. Being Global Green Certified, the hotel is committed to reducing energy consumption, promoting responsible water usage and supporting local community initiatives such as beach clean-up campaigns.

WHAT TO DO: The coastal village of Taghazout is famed for its surf scene, thanks to its gorgeous year-round weather and long stretches of sandy beach. For beginners, the hotel has a handy surf club offering daily lessons to guests, or for more advanced suffers, the option to simply rent surfboards and wetsuits is available. Afterwards, loosen tight muscles at the ocean view yoga studio, which is part of the hotel’s state-of-the-art spa. As a must-visit, the spa boasts a range of treatments including traditional hammam rituals where therapists use rich, luxurious products from Maison A’Asa, and signature facials incorporating the skin-loving Natura Bissé ranges. Spanning three floors, the tranquil spa has a thermal area, outdoor sauna, magnesium pool and salt therapy pool, and a garden relaxation area, to name but a few spaces. Try a traditional Hammam treatment at the Fairmont Taghazout spa BOOK SPA TREATMENT

Dinner at Morimoto makes for a truly romantic setting BOOK RESTAURANT WHERE TO EAT: The hotel is home to several restaurants that we would recommend dining at, from Moritomot, a Japanese restaurant with punchy flavours, to Tapa Wine Bar which serves up Spanish-sharing plates. When venturing outside, the Targant Argan Museum (the first argan museum in the world) is only a 15-minute drive away, and offers a unique ancestral culinary experience where you can taste dishes infused with the country’s famed argan oil.