The Radar: What to see, do, eat, shop and watch this August
The Radar: What to see, do, eat, shop and watch this August

 Your editor-approved road map for a seriously fulfilled month...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
This August is all about decadent indulgence. 

From new dining spots and untapped fashion collaborations to the ultimate holiday destination and the best new shows streaming right now, we have rounded up the very best things to see, do, eat and indulge in this August.

WHERE TO EAT:

The Italian Greyhound

Nestled in the heart of Marylebone, The Italian Greyhound is a neighbourhood bar and dining room serving up a selection of indulgent Italian delights. From pasta and pizza to beef carpaccio and homemade focaccia, you will most definitely not leave disappointed or feeling famished.

© The Italian Greyhound

Izabella Bordignon Hair Salon© Izabella Bordignon

WHERE TO GO: FOR HAIR

Izabella Bordignon

Healthy hair is at the heart of everything Izabella Bordignon does. As a certified hair stylist and trichologist, Izabella has the skills to not only revive your hair from scalp to ends, but also style it in a way that's worthy of a red-carpet appearance.

WHERE TO SHOP:

Anine Bing Bicester Village

Famed fashion label Anine Bing has officially opened its doors at cult shopping spot Bicester Village. If you're looking for a few new wardrobe staples that effortlessly blend Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, then Anine Bing is for you.

© Anine Bing

© Equal Parts

WHERE TO DRINK:

Equal Parts

Located on East London's bustling Hackney Rd, Equal Parts is a famed cocktail bar renowned for curating intricately designed cocktails. This summer the team have curated a whole new menu which pays homage to the humble grape. Think full-body flavours with a grape twist.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Presumed Innocent

Presumed Innocent is a new eight-part crime thriller starring and executive-produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. After a horrific murder upends the Chicago prosecuting attorney's office, Rusty, played by Jake Gyllenhaal is accused and must prove his innocence all whilst fighting to keep his family together.

© The Barnsdale Hotel

WHERE TO STAY:

The Barnsdale Hotel

Located in the charming heart of Britain’s smallest but mightiest county, The Barnsdale Hotel is the epitome of countryside luxury. The boutique stay has also just opened a new outdoor spa, complete with scenic countryside views, making it the perfect romantic getaway or girls' trip.

