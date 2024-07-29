The Radar: What to see, do, eat, shop and watch this August

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



This August is all about decadent indulgence.

From new dining spots and untapped fashion collaborations to the ultimate holiday destination and the best new shows streaming right now, we have rounded up the very best things to see, do, eat and indulge in this August.

WHERE TO EAT: The Italian Greyhound Nestled in the heart of Marylebone, The Italian Greyhound is a neighbourhood bar and dining room serving up a selection of indulgent Italian delights. From pasta and pizza to beef carpaccio and homemade focaccia, you will most definitely not leave disappointed or feeling famished. © The Italian Greyhound BOOK HERE

© Izabella Bordignon BOOK HERE WHERE TO GO: FOR HAIR Izabella Bordignon Healthy hair is at the heart of everything Izabella Bordignon does. As a certified hair stylist and trichologist, Izabella has the skills to not only revive your hair from scalp to ends, but also style it in a way that's worthy of a red-carpet appearance.

WHERE TO SHOP: Anine Bing Bicester Village Famed fashion label Anine Bing has officially opened its doors at cult shopping spot Bicester Village. If you're looking for a few new wardrobe staples that effortlessly blend Scandinavian simplicity and American energy, then Anine Bing is for you. © Anine Bing READ MORE

© Equal Parts BOOK HERE WHERE TO DRINK: Equal Parts Located on East London's bustling Hackney Rd, Equal Parts is a famed cocktail bar renowned for curating intricately designed cocktails. This summer the team have curated a whole new menu which pays homage to the humble grape. Think full-body flavours with a grape twist.

WHAT TO WATCH: Presumed Innocent Presumed Innocent is a new eight-part crime thriller starring and executive-produced by Jake Gyllenhaal. After a horrific murder upends the Chicago prosecuting attorney's office, Rusty, played by Jake Gyllenhaal is accused and must prove his innocence all whilst fighting to keep his family together. WATCH HERE