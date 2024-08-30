The H! Fashion Radar: What to see, do, eat and watch this September

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ahh, September. Though we say goodbye to the summer (if we can call it that in the UK), we’re welcoming the new season with open arms.

Autumn fashion launches, cosy yet ultra-chic hotel openings, books to escape the dreary weather in, new restaurants to enjoy and bars with brand new menus to suit the transitional season mood. See our editor-approved picks of the chicest must-haves to have on your radar this month.

WHAT TO READ: Simone Rocha's monograph book - pre-order now Simone Rocha's first-ever comprehensive monograph book on her work is set to hit the shelves in October, featuring over 250 pages of imagery, exerts and contributions by Cindy Sherman, Petra Collins, Tim Blanks and Ed Templeton. Rest assured that this is an absolute essential for any fashion-lover’s bookshelf.

BOOK HERE WHERE TO EAT: Julie's Deemed a West London icon for reasons that need no explanation, Julie's is officially under new management and this time the decedent dining spot is paying homage to all the best parts of the 1980s. Headed up by Chef Patron Owen Kenworthy (previously Brawn and The Pelican) indulge in an ever-changing, all-day a la carte menu of Modern French brasserie cooking, show-stopping seafood towers and all-round delectable delights.

WHERE TO GO: Peanuts x Anya Hindmarch = Stationery Store This September, famed quirky accessories brand Anya Hindmarch is teaming up with comic book hero Peanuts on an ultra-cute unique stationery shop located at the brand's London Pont Street store. Shop Peanuts-inspired stationery and a range of limited-edition merchandise, all of which are perfect for small and big kids alike. FIND OUT MORE

SHOP HERE WHAT TO SHOP: FASHION Aspinal of London’s Hudson Collection - launching September 2 British heritage brand Aspinal of London is releasing its ‘Hudson’ collection, and it’s the perfect autumnal accessories range. Inspired by New York and named after the iconic river that runs through the city, the styles merge Upper East Side energy with classic British luxury. Delectable deep tones bring sophistication to the everyday wardrobe, from classic tan and black, to forest green and red wine-hues. Whether it’s an ultra-chic crossbody bag, a super-luxe laptop-fitting tote or a weekend getaway bowling bag, the collection is a must-have for this season.

WHAT TO SHOP: BEAUTY Balmain Beauty's debut collection - launching September 2 in Selfridges and Brown Thomas Fashion stalwart Olivier Rousteing is the latest designer to venture into beauty, launching Balmain Beauty’s first collection which is available to purchase from Selfridges and Brown Thomas. The collection, titled Les Éternels, features eight 'maximalist' scents, deriving from the house's archives, based on four of the brand’s legacy scents but with an inclusive, 21st-century twist. "I want to represent all the beauties of the world. No exceptions.” - Olivier Rousteing.

SHOP HERE WHAT TO SHOP: JEWELLERY Thomas Sabo's True Romance collection - launching September 19 It's been a huge year for jewellery stalwart Thomas Sabo, who celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024. As part of the celebrations, the eponymous founder is launching his 'True Romance' collection - a stunning range of recycled silver pieces featuring etheral bows, delicate roses and Victorian symbols that perfectly balance whimsical elegance and the brand's emotive glamour.

WHERE TO DRINK: Good Measure - opens September 6 Opening right under South London's famed Taiwanese restaurant Daddy Bao, Good Measure is a new watering hole serving up punchy cocktails with a Taiwanese twist. Think a classic Old Fashioned infused with peanut whiskey and sparkling Bellinis enhanced by umami notes of miso. BOOK HERE

© Jake Eastham Pig in the Cotswolds, The Pig Hotels, Cotswolds BOOK HERE WHERE TO STAY: The Pig in the Cotswolds - opening September 2 The Pig Hotel collection is synonymous with English countryside luxury, and now the brand is opening a brand new location in the idyllic Cotswolds region. Opening on the former site of Barnsley House, the 17th-century building is truly not to be missed. Close to Burford, Bourton-on-the-Water and Bibury, the hotel will feature bedrooms overlooking gardens created by renowned designer Rosemary Verey, a cosy pub across the road, a spa, sauna and outdoor terrace.

WHERE TO WINE: Alfi, Spitalfields - launching September 11 Looking for the perfect wine and dining destination? Alfi in Spitalfields market is introducing 'Wine Wednesday' where low-intervention, biodynamic wines will be served on tap from 5-7pm every Wednesday evening. Pair your wine section with a variety of modern Italian dishes, including grilled aubergine, cacio e pepe pasta, Crab ravioli and more. BOOK HERE

© Daniel Eduardo WHAT TO SEE: Annabel's for The Amazon Private member’s club Annabel’s will be launching its annual Annabel's for The Amazon façade - a month-long initiative to raise funds to support reforestation efforts in Brazil, working together with over 400 Brazillian families. This year the campaign, which is in its fifth year, sees the iconic exterior of the club feature a striking indigenous headdress. The venue will also display art from renowned artist and philanthropist Vik Muniz, as well as hosting its annual 'The Annabel’s for the Amazon Gala', on the 19th.