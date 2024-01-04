Saltburn’s twisted ending explained - and the foreshadowing moments you might have missed

Despite Oliver claiming that his parents are alcoholics, things start going wrong for the apparently shy Oxford student when Felix graciously attempts to help him with his mum and dad on his birthday, only to discover that Oliver has been lying about his perfectly pleasant middle-class family.

Disturbed by the revelation, Felix tells Oliver that he wants him to leave after his birthday party, which is being thrown on the same night. The next morning, Felix shows up dead. Shortly after, Oliver and Venetia share an exchange before Venetia is also found to have died by suicide. After overstaying his welcome, Oliver finally leaves Saltburn, only to run into the siblings’ mother, Elspeth, in a cafe years later - following the death of her husband, Sir James.