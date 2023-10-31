Kim Kardashian and North have the most legendary mother-daughter costume moment

In the realm of A-list Halloween moments, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West undeniably achieved legendary status with their iconic mother-daughter Clueless costume.

Emulating the iconic characters from the 1995 cult classic, Kim took on the role of Cher Horowitz, the stylish and witty protagonist, while North West portrayed Dionne Davenport, Cher's equally fashionable best friend.

Kim Kardashian effortlessly channelled Cher's high-fashion sensibilities, donning the character's signature yellow plaid blazer and skirt ensemble, complete with knee-high white socks and Mary Jane shoes. Her meticulous attention to detail and impeccable styling paid a perfect homage to Alicia Silverstone's portrayal of Cher, capturing the character's confidence and bubble blonde charm.

Equally impressive was North West's transformation into Dionne Davenport, Cher's fashionable comrade. The young fashionista rocked Dionne's bold and trendy style, wearing a matching plaid skirt and jacket combo with a coordinating hat from the film. Her confident demeanour perfectly echoed the essence of the character, making her portrayal remarkably authentic.

The Kardashians consistently stand out in their Halloween costumes for several reasons and their unmatched access to resources plays a significant role. They can rely on expert stylists, makeup artists, and designers to help them seamlessly embody various characters, paying meticulous attention to every detail. Their entourage of professionals ensures their Halloween looks are always on point. (Case in point? Kourtney’s recreation of Kim’s pregnant Met Gala look and her spot on Lydia Deetz costume.)

What made this mother-daughter Clueless costume moment truly legendary was not just the impeccable outfits but also the genuine enthusiasm that both Kim and North exuded. Their love for the source material was palpable, with hairstyles that perfectly replicated their alter egos.

This Clueless-themed mother-daughter duo not only showcased Kim Kardashian's kudos in the fashion world (everyone loves a 90s reference) but also demonstrated North West's budding style prowess.