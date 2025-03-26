The most Instagrammable restaurants in London for Mother's Day 2025

It’s Mother’s Day on Sunday (March 30), and where better to spend it than London, regardless of whether you're a weekend visitor or a fully-fledged Londoner. The capital is home to some of the most exquisite dining establishments in the world that are still waiting to be explored (we are fully aware that the volume of bars and restaurants can make finding the perfect one feel like a needle in a haystack).

Taking that important person to a restaurant for Mother’s Day needs to be special, and the restaurant should possess an atmosphere that they'll enjoy as much as the top-notch food. So whether she'd prefer the exclusiveness of private member’s clubs, dinner with a view inside iconic London landmarks, or somewhere with a slice of history, we’ve got you covered. H! Fashion has the low down on some of London’s coolest, ultra elegant bars and restaurants that will satisfy your appetite and please your delectably aesthetic Instagram feed.

Hutong

Treat the special woman in your life to a trip to London's iconic Shard building and enjoy fiery Northern Chinese dishes and artisan cocktails with a cosy vibe that overlooks the London skyline from the 33rd floor. Hutong's Dynasty Brunch offers a range of the restaurant's signature dishes, including Crispy Prawn Rolls and Iberico Pork Dumplings to start, alongside a choice of mains from Sweet and Sour Chicken to Ginger and Garlic Seabass.

The offer is available on weekends and bank holidays and will cost £60pp. To honour Mother's Day this March, a booking for the occasion will include a complimentary glass of bubbles. Additionally, there is an option of gifting mothers and mother figures a bouquet of flowers for an additional cost and a selection of gift vouchers for experiences that can be redeemed throughout the year.

The Shard - level 33, 31 St Thomas St, London SE1 9RY

Bob Bob Ricard

It only takes one refresh of an Instagram feed to see the chicest girlies sharing photos of a restaurant table that has a 'press for champagne' button on it. And that place is the iconic and insanely gorgeous Bob Bob Ricard.

Located just off London's famous Regent Street, the entire restaurant is filled with booths only (all of which have a 'press for champagne button', providing an intimate, cosy feeling whilst surrounded by the most glamorous interiors - inspired by the Golden Age of Travel and the Orient designed by David Collins. Serving British-French cuisine (the dream combination), expect to find a selection of delights on the menu, from caviar and oysters to truffled eggs, lobster mac and cheese and cottage pie - there really is something for everybody.

Plus, all mums dining will receive a complimentary 100 Raspberry Royale cocktail to toast the occasion.

If a place with delectable food and enviable interiors is what you're after, look no further...

1 Upper James Street, Soho, London, W1F 9DF

Joia

Joia, a Portuguese restaurant brought to London by Michelin-starred chef Henrique Sá Pessoa, is located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of art’otel at Battersea Power Station. Offering stunning views of the iconic power station, Joia blends Catalonian and Portuguese flavors with an extensive selection of Spanish and Portuguese wines. The restaurant’s elegant design features floor-to-ceiling windows, with modern pastel and gold interiors creating a sophisticated atmosphere. With a menu focused on fresh, seasonal ingredients, Joia offers a unique dining experience complemented by a rooftop bar perfect for enjoying drinks while overlooking London’s skyline.

5th Floor, 1 Electric Blvd, Nine Elms, London SW11 8BX

Bacchanalia

Another masterpiece from Richard Caring, one of London’s newer fine-dining establishments, is still the talk of the town. Be prepared to transport to another world, immersed in Greek god statues, hand-painted ceilings and Greek and Roman artwork, the interiors are quite literally breathtaking. Dining at this place is truly an Instagrammable affair if I ever saw one. Escapism and exquisite food are on the menu here - prepare to seriously impress your motherly figure...

1-3 Mount St, London W1K 3NB

The Dreamery

Though not technically a restaurant, in the H! Fashion office, we class ice cream as a main meal; thus, De Beauvoir's hottest new spot had to be included. New to the hospitality sector, The Dreamery is a hot contender for London's most Instagrammable stopping spot, considering the roof is made up of a colourful light-up glass feature.

Serving up delicious wines by the glass and handmade ice cream pairings, the tiny destination has gained so much popularity; both Charli XCX and Joe Jonas have visited in the past two weeks.

20a Halliford Street, London, United Kingdom N1 3HD

Gloria

A cult classic for lovers of fun interiors and delicious Italian food, Gloris in Shoreditch is one of those destinations that never disappoints. For H! Fashion's Orion Scott, it's one of her favourites: "Gloria is one of the places that just never misses. From the pizza topped with burrata to the tiramisu and truffle pasta, each and every dish is served on a dolce vita-approved hand-painted plate, and the interior is so mesmerising I always leave with a sore neck from looking around."

54-56 Great Eastern St, London EC2A 3QR

Ixche

located on the Kings Road, Ixche is a decadent Mexican restaurant and Tequila bar rich in culture, flavour and interior design. On the website, the team promise "an unforgettable" experience, and if you take one look at the menu, you will understand why. Grilled sea bass, Short rib and a selection of tacos make up the main menu, while caramel-glazed buñuelo and Carlotta pie topped with lime sorbet add an extra element to the dessert section.

33H King's Road, London SW3 4LX

Sessions Art Club

An urban sanctuary that sits in the old judges’ dining room at Sessions House, a grand Grade II* listed building in Clerkenwell, Sessions Art Club is the epitome of dinner and view. Not only is the interior knock-out, but the main dining room is surrounded by three terraces, complete with fireplaces, a rooftop bar and a flourishing garden. Described by the establishment as: "A place to disappear" this most definitely is a hidden London gem.