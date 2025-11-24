Elsa Hosk perfects boudoir dressing for winter in leopard print, silk and lace

Where Elsa Hosk goes, we undoubtedly follow sartorially, and the outfit the supermodel posted on Instagram recently is absolutely no exception. The Helsa Studios founder put her stamp of approval on boudoir inspired dressing, even as the temperature plunges.

Leopard print, silk (with fluffy feather trim no less), plus lacy tights are all on the agenda for the season ahead it seems.

Elsa took to Instagram to post the series of snaps, captioned : "A birthday fit" perched atop a dressing table looking like a classic Hollywood star, complete with a super shiny blowout and lashings of lip gloss.

© @hoskelsa Elsa Hosk looking sensational in leopard print

The supermodel recently celebrated her 37th birthday and noted the occasion by donning head-to-toe Valentino - naturally.

Elsa clutched Valentino Garavani's DeVain bag for the snaps. The black iteration favoured by Elsa will set you back £1,750 - but the covetable piece is also available in a whole host of colours and finishes (we're big fans of the pearl embellished version.)

The rest of Elsa's ensemble showcased the power of mixing textures. The leopard print coat (an absolute classic you will never regret investing in) added an element of fuzz (much needed in this climate) but teamed with a soft silk slip (with feather trim no less), the outfit slipped into soft, romantic territory.

© @hoskelsa The model stunned in her Valentino ensemble

And the lace tights were the absolute cherry on the cake. Fun tights are an easy peasy way to jazz up any of your outfits this season as let's be honest, we can't go bare legged (for fear of hypothermia), but a black opaque pair of tights can feel supremely dull.

Whether lace, patterned or checked - the unexpected pattern clash that a pair of tights add a high fashion spin to your party fits this season.

© @hoskelsa Elsa's shimmering eyeshadow caught our eye

Let's also take a moment for Elsa's beauty choices - notably the shimmering pink eyeshadow slicked across her eyelids.

An unexpected shade for party season (with pastels usually hogging the spotlight in summer), but it undoubtedly adds a fresh touch to proceedings.