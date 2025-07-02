Khloé Kardashian reveals every cosmetic procedure she has undergone

Khloé Kardashian is taking a cue from her sister Kylie Jenner, offering a refreshingly candid take on her cosmetic treatments.

The 41-year-old spoke openly about her aesthetic procedures in the comments section of a post by Dr. Jonny Betteridge. To mark the reality star's birthday, Dr. Jonny weighed in on the cosmetic treatments he suspects Khloé has had.

© Instagram Khloé Kardashian opened up about her cosmetic treatments

However, Khloé was quick to respond and address the speculation. "I take this as a great compliment!" she penned the comments. "First off I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here’s a list of things that I have done. I’ve been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go."

Khloé listed treatments like laser hair removal, Botox, fillers, threads, and even salmon sperm facials as part of her glowing routine – before giving credit to the doctors behind the work. The star also admitted that she had "lost 80 pounds over the years" and reiterated that she had undergone a nose job by Dr Kanodia.

"Filler in the past but not any over the last few years (I hear it never goes away, so I'm sure it's still there but calmed down," she added.

She concluded: "In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it’s time, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors."

© Getty Images for Academy Museum Kylie Jenner recently shared details of her breast augmentation

Dr. Jonny responded to Khloé's comment and thanked her "for being so open". On Tuesday, the doctor shared another Instagram post commenting on the star's appearance.

"Her openness is appreciated, especially in an industry where transparency around aesthetics can still be limited," he shared. "That said, the original analysis was based on more than just photos. It looked at long term facial changes and anatomical shifts that professionals often associate with surgical intervention. While non-invasive treatments can deliver impressive results, some features still typically reflect more permanent procedures."

Khloé's nose job

© Instagram Khloé has previously admitted to having a nose job

The star previously shared details about her nose job during an interview with Andy Cohen in 2021. "Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,'" she said. "But I’ve had one nose job [by] Dr. Raj Kanodia. And everyone gets so upset, like, 'Why don’t I talk about it?'"

"No one’s ever asked me," she added. "You’re the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose. I've done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."