Kim Kardashian nails festive 'naked dressing' in plunging mini and backless catsuit combo

In case you hadn't noticed, Christmas is on the horizon. While we are furiously trying to get to the bottom of our shopping list, we've certainly made time to drink in Kim Kardashian's latest set of festive Insta snaps and boy, have they got us excited for Santa.

The reality star, entrepreneur and All's Fair actress captioned her snaps: "Merry Kimsmas," as she showcased a trio of absolutely incredible outfits (word of warning - none of them are appropriate for Christmas day lunch with the family.)

© @kimkardashian Kim Kardashian in her incredible festive fit

The snaps had a decidedly 1960s snow bunny feel, with Kim modelling a trio of ensembles - so let's dissect the looks...

First up, we have a cream micro mini with dangerously low neckline, teamed with lace tights (our favourite festive accessory) fluffy pumps and a 60s ponytail topped off with an XXL hair bow.

While perhaps not the best inspiration for Christmas Day itself, as a festive party look, this is absolute perfection (but definitely swerve the mulled wine as this is a serious stain risk...)

© @kimkardashian Kim and Snoop Dogg sweetly embraced

Next up on the list was a pair of high waisted leggings with fluffy cuffs, teamed with a furry trimmed crop top and white heels. In one of the shots, Kim wears the ensemble for a sweet hug with Snoop Dogg, proving once more than Christmas at the Kardashians looks a little different than ours.

© @kimkardashian The star aptly sported Skims

And finally - saving the best 'til last, we have an amazing backless catsuit, with you guessed it - a fluffy trim! Teamed with a pair of mega ear muffs, the star looked a little bit cosy and super sexy.

The 'fits were, of course, by Skims - her loungewear label that rocketed to success and has just launched another collab with outdoor brand North Face that is sure to sell out.

See you in the queue!