It Ends With Us: here's everything you need to know about Blake Lively's new film

Unless you were living under a rock, you’d know that Colleen Hoover's romance novel It Ends With Us took social media by storm in 2022. Now the book which has around 3 billion views on TikTok, is a #1 Sunday Times bestseller and stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks, is officially becoming a movie, and fashion goddess Blake Lively is taking centre stage.

The former Gossip Girl has been a style muse ever since her days as Serena Van Der Woodsen. And her latest style transformation for her role as Lily in this movie is the most dramatic thing she's done since her rusting Met Gala 2022 dress...

© Gotham Blake Lively's outfit took layering to a whole new level

The actress who welcomed her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds in February this year, took outfit layering to a whole new level. One for the maximalists to swoon over, she wore a pair of oversized, vintage patterned mustard trousers with a blue quilted trouser layer boasting out from above her waistband.

She paired with a navy crop top (championing the upper midriff trend), layered with a buttoned down yellow striped shirt and a mustard yellow blazer… is it still cold in New Jersey at this time of year?

© Getty Her hair transformation took us by surprise

In case you missed it, Blake also dyed her signature long blonde tresses a light shade of copper for the role, and naturally, she suits it.

Other than Blake Lively wearing wacky outfits with a brand new hair colour, here’s everything else you need to know about It Ends With Us.

What is It Ends With Us about?

The story is loosely based on Hoover's mother’s own journey when Colleen was a child. The female protagonist, Lily, didn’t have the easiest upbringing, but she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business.

And when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily’s life seems too good to be true.

She then falls for a neurosurgeon called Ryle who has a ‘no dating’ rule, but Lily becomes an exception. She’s disturbed by this and becomes overwhelmed with questions about her new relationship. She starts constantly thinking about her first love, Atlas. And when he reappears, her new relationship is threatened.

Who is starring in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us?

Colleen Hoover shared the movie adaptation’s Lily and Ryle in an emotional Instagram video earlier this year: “We have a cast! Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. Blake Lively y’all! She’s my dream Lily,” she said.

“And then when I first met Justin Baldoni — who is directing the film for It Ends With Us — I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. I just thought that he had what it takes to play that character. And the good news is, he’s going to be Ryle. I think Justin and Blake have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen.”

Why is It Ends With Us so popular?

One might be familiar with the term ‘Booktok’ – the subculture on TikTok that focuses on books and literature. Popularity of the book gained momentum on the platform at the end of 2021 and fast forward to 2023, the #itendswithus has an insane 2.5 billion views, whilst. other variations of the hashtag equate to around another 360 million views. Searches for the movie #itendswithusmovie has 243.1 million.

When is the It Ends With Us movie released?

Since casting and filming only began at the beginning of this year, it’s expected the release will be sometime around the end of 2024.

