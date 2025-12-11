Sydney Sweeney stuns in a plunging swimsuit at Meghan Markle's dreamy hen do spot

Sound the klaxon! The Housemaid superstar Sydney Sweeney is on British shores, relaxing after an exceptionally busy 2025.

The actress, who rocketed to fame thanks to hit series Euphoria, has had two epic flicks hit cinemas this year, the biopic Christy, which follows the life of American boxer Christy Martin, and The Housemaid, a thriller co-starring Amanda Seyfried.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney in London

The star's year has not been without controversy either. The actress' appearance in a string of adverts for American Eagle raised eyebrows due to the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney has the best jeans."

Critics highlighted the problematic nature of the wording used, with Sydney herself speaking to People magazine this week, stating: "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."

So after quite the eventful year, the actress is undoubtedly in need of a break. Where to go? Well, of course - the gorgeous Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. A destination beloved by the rich and famous for its wholesome countryside vibes (bike rides and horses anyone?)

In fact, the celebrity bolt hole has the royal stamp of approval as it was the place Meghan Markle chose for one of her hen dos ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney at Soho Farmhouse

On the agenda for Sydney was horse riding, of course, with the star sharing sweet snaps of herself with an equine acquaintance. She also took a trip on one of the location's famous bikes.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney at Soho Farmhouse

The actress also made use of the venue's spa facilities, taking a trip to the sauna and having a dunk with her pal in a hot tub - both wearing plunging black swimsuits and face masks.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney takes a dip

Sydney's holiday pal was Kaylee McGregor - an actress who starred in Sydney's 2023 romcom Anyone But You, starring heartthrob Glenn Powell.