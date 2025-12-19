Paris Hilton is the ultimate modern showgirl in glitzy micro mini and fishnets combo

Paris Hilton has been an icon ever since she swanned onto our TV screens as part of an iconic duo with Nicole Richie for the cult classic The Simple Life.

Ever since, the heiress and entrepreneur cemented herself as a Y2K icon, often cited as the inspo behind the recent resurgence of early 00s style. After all, who could forget her iconic Julien McDonald chainmail mini dress, worn to her 21st birthday party that sparked a million copycats (including supermodel Kendall Jenner, who paid homage to the look for her own birthday party.)

© Getty Images Paris Hilton attends the TikTok Awards 2025

Life is quieter now for Paris after getting married to Carter Reum in 2001 and welcoming two children (Phoenix and London in 2003.) But her outfits still offer up the perfect Y2K outfit inspo that we can't wait to copy this festive season.

© Variety via Getty Images Paris Hilton at the TikTok Awards 2025

The star attended the first-ever US TikTok awards held at the Hollywood Palladium, and she opted for a showgirl-inspired ensemble with a modern twist, which would have looked utterly at home in the 2001 iconic Lady Marmalade music video (from the soundtrack to Moulin Rouge) starring Pink, Mya, Christina Aguilera and L'il Kim.

© Getty Images Pink, L'il Kim, Mya, and Christina Aguilera performing Lady Marmalade

The star has been loyal to a 00s aesthetic since her rise to fame back in 2003. There are few stars who have honed such a thoroughly identifiable sense of style. As H! Fashion's Fashion Features Editor and trend expert Tania Leslau notes: "Style-wise, the term is synonymous with the Gen Z-adored aesthetic which harks back to the 00s. Thanks to the TikTok girlies among us, the Y2K hashtag has been viewed more than 10.1 billion times – yep, billion with a 'b'. If nothing else, the resurgence has proved that fashion is 100 per cent cyclical, and if you lived through it the first time around, count yourself lucky that you probably still own some authentic Y2K pieces that are now considered 'vintage'."

"Basically, if in doubt, use Paris Hilton as your main reference point. The OG It-girl is essentially the physical embodiment of the 2000s aesthetic."

The star's holiday wardrobe has also been a frankly impeccable display of glitzy sequins and Father Christmas-approved palettes. Paris recently attended a festive party with none other than fellow reality star Kim Kardashian, wearing an incredible red long-sleeved sequin mini dress by Australian designer Rebecca Vallance that would be the perfect piece for New Year's Eve this year.

© @parishilton Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

What are the TikTok awards?

In the UK, annual TikTok awards have been running for the past 2 years, with this year's ceremony seeing proceedings hosted by TV presenter AJ Odudu.

The illustrious Hollywood event marked the first time a ceremony has taken place in the US.

© Getty Images for TikTok Jeremiah Brown accepts the Rising Star of the Year Award

Other stars at the inaugural event included Love Island USA star Jeremiah Brown, who received the Rising Star award at the fancy event, and Olympian Jordan Chiles.

Highlights on the night included Bretman Sacayanan scooping up the award for Video of the Year, and a raucous performance by R&B star Ciara.

Why are the TikTok awards of note you might be asking? Well, they signal a move towards the social media app becoming more and more important on the cultural landscape. Once an entertainment outlet, an Oscars-style ceremony rewarding the best creators signifies a shift in how the public wants to consume their media.