Tiara-clad Paris Hilton is a real-life Princess in unearthed wedding photos

Paris Hilton's fans will never tire of seeing inside her wedding with Carter Reum, which took place at her late grandfather Barron's $61.5million Bel-Air estate on 11 November 2021, nine months after they got engaged in February.

The 42-year-old Hilton hotel heiress - who recently welcomed a baby via surrogate - latest photos share a better look at some of the seven wedding dresses she wore over her extravagant three-day celebrations, and they're even more beautiful than we remembered. See inside Paris and Carter's love story in the video below...

Paris walked down the aisle in a spectacular custom Oscar de la Renta creation with lace applique and long sheer sleeves, paired with a cathedral-length veil embroidered with matching flowers.

Her dress was on full display in one of her latest photos, as she posed alongside her bridesmaids, who included Nicky Hilton, Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

The star shared new wedding photos to mark International Women's Day

They looked pretty in pink V-neck dresses by Alice + Olivia with flutter sleeves. However, her other dresses are not as well known.

For her first dance, Paris changed into a corset-style off-the-shoulder gown by Galia Lahav with a full Princess-style skirt and a pearl-studded tiara as she smiled next to Nicole Richie, before switching up her style yet again in a sheer frock covered with a sparkly star motif in Swarovski crystals.

Paris and Carter got married in 2021

Her other dresses over the weekend included a bejeweled Pamela Rowland frock, which she teamed with the tiara once again, a short Oscar de la Renta dress with floral straps and a hot pink Alice + Olivia sequin and mesh dress. It's safe to say that Paris served up some serious outfit inspiration – so much so that we can barely keep up with her ever-changing bridal looks.

The latest snaps marked International Women's Day, with the star writing on Instagram: "This #InternationalWomensDay I'm celebrating the women I admire, look up to and feel inspired by. Throughout my life, I've been so lucky to be surrounded by some truly incredible and empowering female role models who have been there for me through thick and thin. #SlivSisters #GirlPower #BossBabes."

