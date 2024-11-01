Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber cosplay Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie for Halloween 2024
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Winter

The famous friends were well and truly 'sliving' this spooky season 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Everyone knows that to be coined with the ‘best friend’ label you have to (on more than one occasion) dress in matching outfits, especially for spooky season.

Proving just how iconic they really are, last night Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dressed up as one of the world's most iconic duos, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Posting a TikTok to her 13.9m followers, Hailey shared a seriously stylish and humorous video of her and Kendall dressed as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in their reality show cover photo, The Simple Life.

Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole 😂 @Kendall Jenner

Kendall took the role of Paris, dressing in a micro mini denim pleated skirt, a matching button-up vest and a floral adorned necktie. To complete the look Kendall straightened her bleach blonde locks and added waist length extensions and held Hailey and Justin Bieber's dog Oscar, mimicking the exact outfit and prop list Paris sported in the original picture. 

Hailey, who gave birth to her first child just a few months ago recreated Nicole’s denim dungaree and exposed pink bra look. The cherry on top of the look was Halley's blonde wig and pitchfork prop. 

In the video, Kendall and Hailey can be seen performing an Oscar-worthy voice-over exert from the show. The convincing performance even warranted a comment from the one and only Paris Hilton: "Icons recognize icons [manicure emoji] Obsessed with this!"

Paris and Nicole's cover image for season 1 of The Simple Life
Paris and Nicole's cover image for season 1 of The Simple Life

If you haven't seen The Simple Life a.) What are you doing? And b.) fear not because Paris and Nicole have confirmed that they’re making a reboot of the show, seen a few months ago filming a section of the show at American fast food chain Sonic Drive-In. 

Each and every year both Kendall and Hailey go all out on their Halloween costumes, more often than not dressing up in multiple iconic costumes and doing a magazine cover-worthy photoshoot. We’re not biased by any means, but if we were to pick a favourite costume from Halloween 2024, this seriously sliving look would be up there on our list.

