Harper Beckham is our ultimate cool girl muse for party season

In the glitter-slicked, velvet-covered world of party season, it's often a battle between sequins and silhouettes both screaming for attention. And then you have the Beckhams, who often opt for quiet yet super impactful sartorial statements.

Harper Beckham takes after her mum Victoria and her penchant for clean lines and soft colours. It isn't about peacocking or provoking, it's all about poise.

© SplashNews.com Harper Beckham celebrates dad David Beckham's knighthood

And at an age when style is usually taken straight from fads, trends (or worse, algorithms), she projects fluent restraint.

Here at H! Fashion, we've taken a trip back through her outfits worn this year, to mull over why they're such successes, especially for party season and have concluded that what makes Harper a party-season muse isn't sparkle overload, it's her knack for polish without pretention.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Har Harper and Victoria Beckham

As H! Fashion's Deputy Digital Editor and trend expert Lauren Ramsay notes: "It is a truth universally acknowledged that the children of our favourite stylish celebrities inherit their parents' coveted fashion files.

"For Harper Beckham, both her mother Victoria and her father David are global fashion icons, so it's no surprise that she's sporting the coolest wardrobe agenda at such a young age."

© GC Images Harper and David Beckham head to the Victoria Beckham Show as part of Paris Fashion Week

She gravitates towards silhouettes that feel intentional - for example the delicate blush coloured strapless dress worn when Dad David Beckham was knighted by King Charles. Harper teamed the look with a fluffy black jacket to add an element of whimsy to the timeless silhouette.

For mum Victoria's show at Paris Fashion Week, she opted for another silky dress, this time in glorious chocolate brown - aka the standout shade of 2025.

H! Fashion's Style Editor Orion Scott commented: "Each and every season, there's a standout colourway that takes both the celeb and fashion sphere by storm. Like clockwork, Autumnal tones are slowly but surely making a mark, and this season, chocolate brown leads the charge."

© @victoriabeckham Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham

And of course, she's been raised in a household where style is practically a second language.

We're big fans of the slogan t-shirt she wore stating "Life is Better Blonde", an echo of Mum Victoria's iconic 'My Dad Had a Rolls Royce' top, worn to poke fun at herself after her Netflix documentary landed.

H! Fashion's Lauren Ramsay notes, "Although preppy tailoring and evening dressing is Victoria Beckham's sartorial bread and butter, slogan tees are her signature when it comes to off-duty designs.

She often mocks her most iconic quotes and turns them into t-shirts, including “Fashion Stole My Smile,” “Smiling On The Inside” and of course, "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce."

So for party season, when everyone else is drowning in glitter, embrace Harper Beckham approved ballet pumps (worn with tights) or a lace cape (technically worn for Halloween, but we wholeheartedly support donning one for Christmas.)