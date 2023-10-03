Seán McGirr has been named as Sarah Burton's replacement at Alexander McQueen

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alexander McQueen: Sarah Burton's replacement has been named as Seán McGirr

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: A model walks the runway at the Alexander McQueen Autumn Winter 2013 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catwalking/Getty Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Seán McGirr has been appointed as the new creative director of Alexander McQueen, succeeding Sarah Burton, who showcased her last collection for the fashion house in Paris recently. 

"We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as creative director," explained Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen in a statement. "With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage."

McGirr previously served as the head of ready-to-wear at JW Anderson, overseeing both menswear and womenswear collections. The Irish designer, who studied at Central Saint Martins in London, has a rich background, having worked as a womenswear designer at Dries Van Noten and gained experience at Burberry and Uniqlo.

Burton, who had been with the British fashion brand for 13 years and had a total of 26 years with the company, revealed her departure just a month ago. 

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years,” Sarah Burton said in a statement at the time, “I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Father of the bride Michael Middleton prepares to lead his daughter Miss Catherine Middleton down the aisle to be wed to Prince William during their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England. Also pictured are Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton (left) and Dean of Westminster John Robert Hall (right). The marriage of Prince William, the second in line to the British throne, to Catherine Middleton is being held in London today. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne is to be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will be attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Jon Bond - WPA Pool/Getty Images)© WPA Pool
Sarah Burton adjusts Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen dress ahead of her wedding to Prince William

She had closely collaborated with the label's founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, until his passing. Her final collection was dedicated to McQueen's vision of empowering women, and showcased for the spring/summer 2024 season. The show, featuring top models like Kaia Gerber and Naomi Campbell, received a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience and tears from Naomi as she walked, honouring the passion, talent, and loyalty of the McQueen team.

