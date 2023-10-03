Seán McGirr has been named as Sarah Burton's replacement at Alexander McQueen

Seán McGirr has been appointed as the new creative director of Alexander McQueen, succeeding Sarah Burton, who showcased her last collection for the fashion house in Paris recently.

"We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as creative director," explained Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen in a statement. "With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage."

McGirr previously served as the head of ready-to-wear at JW Anderson, overseeing both menswear and womenswear collections. The Irish designer, who studied at Central Saint Martins in London, has a rich background, having worked as a womenswear designer at Dries Van Noten and gained experience at Burberry and Uniqlo.

Burton, who had been with the British fashion brand for 13 years and had a total of 26 years with the company, revealed her departure just a month ago.

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years,” Sarah Burton said in a statement at the time, “I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

© WPA Pool Sarah Burton adjusts Princess Kate's Alexander McQueen dress ahead of her wedding to Prince William

She had closely collaborated with the label's founder, Lee Alexander McQueen, until his passing. Her final collection was dedicated to McQueen's vision of empowering women, and showcased for the spring/summer 2024 season. The show, featuring top models like Kaia Gerber and Naomi Campbell, received a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience and tears from Naomi as she walked, honouring the passion, talent, and loyalty of the McQueen team.