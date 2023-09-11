Princess Kate's favourite designer Sarah Burton is leaving Alexander McQueen

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen."

Alexander McQueen and Creative Director Sarah Burton have announced they are parting ways after her remarkable tenure at the avant garde British fashion brand spanning two decades.

This partnership, which began in May 2010 when Sarah Burton assumed the role of Creative Director, will come to a close with the Spring-Summer '24 fashion show in Paris in September.

Sarah Burton, had previously worked alongside eponymous designer Lee Alexander McQueen for over 14 years, and in her time there created Princess Kate’s iconic wedding dress. She has made an enduring impact in her role as Creative Director, a position she took on following the tragic passing of her mentor.

"I am so proud of everything I've done and of my incredible team at Alexander McQueen. They are my family, and this has been my home for the past 26 years,” Sarah Burton said in a statement, “I want to thank Francois-Henri Pinault for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity. Above all I want to thank Lee Alexander McQueen. He taught me so much and I am eternally grateful to him. I am looking forward to the future and my next chapter and will always carry this treasured time with me."

© WPA Pool Sarah Burton adjusts Princess Kate's veil ahead of her wedding to Prince William

Under her leadership, she garnered critical acclaim for her collections and elevated the British fashion House to new heights through her exceptional vision and creativity. Gianfilippo Testa, CEO of Alexander McQueen, expressed his profound gratitude to Sarah for her pivotal role in shaping the the brand saying, "We would like to express our immense gratitude to Sarah for writing such an important chapter in the history of the Alexander McQueen House. Sarah's contribution over the past 26 years will leave an indelible mark."

Likewise François-Henri Pinault, Chairman & CEO of Kering, also extended his thanks to Sarah for her contributions, acknowledging her instrumental role in both Lee Alexander McQueen's success and her continued artistic evolution of the label. “Through her own experience, sensitivity and talent, Sarah continued to evolve the artistic expression of this iconic House. She kept and continued Lee’s heritage, attention to detail and unique vision, while adding her own personal, highly creative touch."

A new creative direction for the House will be announced in due course, and as far as the fashion set are concerned they will have some rather large shoes to fill.