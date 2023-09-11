Princess Kate pulls off a stylist-approved layering hack

The Princess of Wales executed a classic styling trick for her spectator outfit at the Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales exuded her signature elegance in France over the weekend as she attended the Rugby World Cup.

Watching a match between England and Argentina at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, Princess Kate showed off her prowess in spectator style.

Looking radiant and bronzed, the 41-year-old turned to a tailoring classic that she has previously worn for numerous royal occasions, including at the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument in June.

Created by one of Princess Kate's most beloved British designer labels, her white tailored Alexander McQueen suit took centre stage.

© Getty The stylish royal pulled off a classic styling hack

The crisp hue felt richly reminiscent of summer, and the overall effect of the co-ord had a fresh, timeless appeal.

Her blazer gently tapered in towards her waist, extending out into flowy white trousers, allowing for an extremely flattering line. The mother-of-three wore her blazer done up, fastened in the centre by a single white button.

© Getty The princess rewore a suit by British label Alexander McQueen

The princess employed a classic layering hack for the occasion. Unlike some other royal events, the Rugby World Cup has a celebratory air, and therefore calls for a slightly more relaxed approach in the outfit department.

Princess Kate looked characteristically polished, but her clean white tee felt more pared down than, for instance, a formal blouse. She elevated her simple top by teaming it with a blazer – making it look instantly dressier.

© Getty The mother-of-three looked fresh in a clean white suit

The stylish royal topped off her look with Mappin & Webb's 'Empress' earrings, the matching silver pendant, and a cream woven clutch by Massimo Dutti that felt very Bottega Veneta.

She wore her glossy brown locks in a voluminous blowdry and opted for minimalist makeup including defined eyes and a wash of apricot blush.