Winter Olympic Games: 7 retro pictures to inspire your winter wardrobe

Winter fashion is by far the most fun when it comes to creating an outfit. Layering different cosy textures and knits, the options are quite literally endless when it comes to sub-zero styling.

Every year without fail we look to the world of fashion for inspiration. Whether it be an influencer on Instagram, a DIY designer on TikTok or a famed face known for nailing a layered fit, these days it's easier than ever to mimic the perfect cold weather ensemble.

For some reason, our minds always look to the present for inspo even though we all know some of the best trends were introduced back in the day, some even before our time. So in honour of what once was, we take a look back at some of the most iconic outfits sported at the Winter Olympic Games to inspire your winter wardrobe:

Peggy Flemming - 1968

© Bettmann Peggy Fleming winning a Gold Medal at the 1968 Winter Olympics in New York April 10th, 1968

By far the most stylish sport in the Winter Games discography, ice skating was, and still is, as much a sport as it is a fashion spectacle. One of my favourite outfits to grace the ice back in 1968 was worn by 20-year-old Peggy Fleming. Sporting a hot pink long-sleeved mini dress leotard adorned with white lace cuffs, a matching collar and hair bow and a black bow around the neck, Peggy skated so Alexa Chung could run.

Erika Kraft, Jeannette Altwegg, Jaqueline du Bief - 1952 Winter Games

© PA Images Archive Erika Kraft of Germany, Jeannette Altwegg of Great Britain and Jaqueline du Bief of France at the 1952 Winter Games.

Another fabulous winter ensemble was worn by Erika Kraft of Germany, Jeannette Altwegg of Great Britain and Jaqueline du Bief of France at the 1952 Winter Games. Both Erika and Jeannette opted for coloured mini dress leotards and knitted bonnets, not too dissimilar to what cult favourite fashion brands Damson Madder and Ganni are making today. Jaqueline however wore a more sporty ensemble with a sweetheart neckline and a Blair Waldorf-approved velvet headband.

Peggy Fleming - 1968 Winter Olympics

© Bettmann Peggy Fleming at the 1968 Winter Olympics closing ceremony

Another favourite is worn again by my girl (and new fashion muse) Peggy Fleming at the 1968 Winter Olympics closing ceremony. Her tweed-looking skating costume is effortlessly chic and gives off major Chanel vibes.

US Ski team - 1948 Winter Olympics

© Keystone The 1948 United States women's Olympic ski team

We all know that a pivotal part of the winter wardrobe is that of a quality coat and boy oh boy did the 1948 United States women's Olympic ski team know that. Pictured above in St Moritz, Switzerland the girl squad wore double-breasted teddy coats with bold cuffs to keep cosy.

Gomi and Sugawara - 1952 Winter Olympics

© ullstein bild Dtl. Japanese speed skaters Gomi and Sugawara in Oslo at the 1952 Winter Olympics

One of fashion's most notable trend resurgences is the vintage logo sweater. Worn and loved by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, and reimagined for a modern world by designers like Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren, the logo sweater is a staple in its own right. If we could have told Japanese speed skaters Gomi and Sugawara that their team uniforms at the 1952 Winter Olympics would be on the mood boards of some of the world's most cultivated brands in 2023, they likely would have laughed in our faces.

Asbjörn Ruud - 1946 Winter Games

© STAFF Norwegian ski jumper Asbjörn Ruud at the 1946 Winter Games

Norwegian ski jumper Asbjörn Ruud fought off frostbite on the slopes with a categorically cool fur lapel collar. Likely made from fur ( it was the 40s) we can't deny that this jacket silhouette has withstood the test of time.

Jean-Daniel Daetwyler - 1968 Winter Olympic Games

© STAFF Swiss skier Jean-Daniel Daetwyler, Frenchmen Guy Perillat and Jean-Claude Killy

Turtlenecks make the rounds every cold season and will forever be a staple in the wardrobes of those most cultivated. Classic and chic, a good turtleneck can elevate an outfit to all-new heights. At the 1968 Winter Olympic Games, Swiss skier Jean-Daniel Daetwyler layered his white turtleneck under a bold red knit with white piping and I can't stop thinking about how I can recreate it with my own wardrobe.