5 Fashion New Year's Resolutions for 2024 that are actually achievable

It’s that time of year again when we promise ourselves that next year we’ll be a better version of ourselves in every facet of our lives. Usually, my resolutions include a pledge to never go to sleep without taking off our makeup or a vow to wear sunscreen every day, but this year I'm keeping things easy for myself and setting a few achievable fashion-focused resolutions.

Whatever your New Year's fashion resolution may be, let us make a pact to actually see them through and not give up before the first month is up.

More colour

I have always been a colour lover and find that dopamine dressing with bold hues always makes me feel better about the gloomy weather outside. Adding a pop of colour to your everyday wardrobe can be a little overwhelming if you’re used to a neutral palette, but starting small with a bold-coloured coat, jumper, bag or pair of trainers is a simple stepping stone into a world of compliments from strangers and smiles from passers-by.

© celmatique Dopamine dressing in all its glory

Every day is an occasion

How many outfits do you have in your wardrobe that you never wear because you're saving them for the right occasion? If you’re like me you probably have more than you like to admit. So, this year I am taking a vow to those beautiful ‘fits that never get to see the limelight and am styling them for the every day. Dressing down your more occasional ensembles is easier than ever, simply pair your silky gown with a combat boot and an oversized knit, your matching suit with a pair of trainers and a hoodie or those heels that are likely still in the box with some casual jeans and a blazer.

© Hollie Mercedes Peters I love the idea of pairing a gown with sneakers

Comfort is key

This year is all about comfort. Gone are the days of squeezing into garments that ruin your night because they dig into your ribs or leave your skin with an outline. Dressing comfortably doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. Layering is the easiest way to keep comfy as you can hide zippers that might not do up all the way, and buttons that were lost long ago, all whilst getting the most out of your existing wardrobe. This year I will be styling lots of skirts with oversized t-shirts and knitwear, jeans with cute tops and flat shoes with basically everything.

© Iris Law Iris Law is the queen of comfortable layering

Pick and choose your trend

It’s so easy to get sucked into fashion trends just because everyone else is doing it. I have fallen victim to this more times than I can count so I pledge to myself that 2024 will be different. Just because something is trending it doesn't mean you have to follow suit. Take a moment to think about the purchase and ask yourself “Do I actually like this or do I just like this because everyone else does?”

© Arden Rose Hair bows are an easy trend to adopt

Conscious shopping

Sustainable shopping should be on everyone's resolution list especially when it comes to clothes. We’re lucky enough to live in a world where the likes of Depop and Vinted are easier than ever to access. Personally, I find buying second-hand much more rewarding because there’s nothing better than finding a deal on something you really love. This year I am making an effort to shop for secondhand threads on reselling sights and thrift stores. If you want to buy something new take a moment to break down the cost per wear and longevity of its lifecycle. There's nothing more stylish than caring about the environment.