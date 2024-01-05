Bulgari launches new necklace to celebrate 15-year partnership with Save the Children

Famed Italian fashion house Bulgari is celebrating its 15-year partnership with Save the Children by introducing a new custom-made pendant to their existing Save the Children collection, with all proceeds donated to support the world’s most vulnerable children.

The new piece debuted yesterday in the brand's newest campaign, fittingly titled ‘With Me, With You’. The joint press release stated that this campaign is a continuation of the brand's efforts to help the 468 million children living in conflict-affected areas, the 222 million in need of education support, as well as for 153 million children who face acute hunger every day.

The new necklace pendant is as dreamy as you could imagine. Inspired by the brand's signature line B.zero1 Rock, the new Bulgari sibling is made from sterling silver and features a round pendant with eye-catching metallic studs. Sitting pretty alongside the new necklace, the ‘With Me, With You’ collection also contains two other pendant necklaces, a ring and a bracelet, all of which are designed and crafted by Bulgari's famed artisans.

© Bulgari / Antonio Barella The new sterling silver necklace

Alongside the new bijoux addition is a heartwarming campaign, fronted by Global Brand Ambassador Anne Hathaway, famed celebrity stylist and fashion mogul Law Roche, top model Eva Herzigova, actor Jon Kortajarena and orchestra conductor Beatrice Venezi. Photographed under the artistic direction of renowned photographer Fabrizio Ferri, the black and white campaign showcases the tastemakers sporting the full collection in solidarity.

© Bulgari / Fabrizio Ferri Law Roach is the brains behind most of Zendaya's iconic red carpet looks

For the last 15 years, Bulgari has been a proud partner of the charity and has raised over $105m (£82m) for the foundation. Chair of Save the Children Italy, Claudio Tesauro says that they are “thrilled that Bulgari has chosen to celebrate this continued partnership with Save the Children with a new unique piece of jewellery: a symbol of the change this collaboration has brought about in the lives of millions of children around the world. Each child has a unique story of resilience and strength that deserves to be told, and we are delighted that Bulgari continues to support us in this endeavour.”

© Bulgari / Fabrizio Ferri Anne Hathaway showcasing the new pendant alongside original Save the Children collection rings

Bulgari’s CEO, Jean-Christophe Babin stated that “this is an important anniversary with the aim of not stopping, but continuing with the same strength and common passion in giving opportunities and light on the path of many other children.” Continuing to highlight the fact that both Bulgari and Save the Children are “pioneers in creating a partnership, carrying out long-term projects over the years and giving concrete support to millions of children

The new Bulgari and Save the Children pendant necklace will be exclusively available for pre-sale on Bulgari.com from January 2nd and worldwide in selected Bulgari stores starting from January 15th.