Anne Hathaway's double denim and diamond outfit reminded us of this iconic Y2K Britney moment

It's the day after one of the most unmissable nights in the fashion calendar, the CFDA Awards, and we need to take a moment to digest.

Stars flocked to the American Museum of Natural History to celebrate the industry's most creative minds, suitably dressed to the nines.

Anne Hathaway was one of this year's guests whose presence prompted us to do a double take, eschewing a traditional evening gown in favour of a look that championed one fabric from head to toe.

© Getty Anne channelled an iconic Britney Spears style moment

What does the street style set have in common with a Hollywood A-lister? A penchant for double denim of course.

The 40-year-old rocked up to the event serving major Y2k vibes in a strapless tailoring-style corset and a floral printed denim skirt, both from Ralph Lauren's SS24 Ready-to-Wear collection.

© Getty The actress opted for a co-ord by Ralph Lauren

Exploring the breadth of blue, the piece felt ethereal and cool, sweeping along the floor as she walked the red carpet.

It had a dreamy, airy look – impressive considering that denim has a heavier, more rigid quality to it than most traditional eveningwear fabrics.

© Getty 2001 Annual American Music Awards

Anne's double denim look felt richly reminiscent of a legendary noughties fashion moment, delivered back in 2001 by another cultural icon.

Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake could never have predicted the lasting impact of their matching double denim outfits worn to the American Music Awards, but more than two decades on, it is really the look that keeps on giving.

While the inspiration behind Anne's CFDA's outfit remains officially unknown, the parallels between her and Britney's looks are impossible to ignore.

Denim as the focal point, the strapless, fitted silhouette, the long, sweeping skirt length and the dazzling necklace? Tick, tick, tick. (FYI - Anne's showstopper is by Bulgari.)

© Getty The screen star also wore a gown by Rodarte at the CFDAs

And there’s more killer Anne Hathaway fashion content where that came from.

At the same event, she also wore a stunning poppy-adorned gown from Rodarte’s SS18 collection, championing this season’s hottest hue.

Talk about commitment to the fashion cause…