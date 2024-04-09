10 new TikTok fashion trends that are actually worth trying in 2024

Ahead of the new season, we’re reevaluating our wardrobes and looking for new trending pieces to incorporate into it. As fashion editors, our go-to at the start of every season is scrolling the SS24 runway trends to find the next big thing.

We’ve always been used to using the likes of Instagram and Pinterest for style inspo, but now there’s a new kid on the block in the form of TikTok. TikTok is the place that created the trends such as ‘mob wife’, ‘tomato girl’ and ‘coastal grandma.’ Whether you use the app or not, you will have definitely seen its influence across other platforms.

As the weather gets warmer and we stow away our chunky knits, we’re looking for a style revamp. Either go all-out coastal cowgirl, or incorporate subtle staples from the trend into your wardrobe. Keep in mind that with trends, that they can go as quickly as they come, so find a way to slot it into your existing wardrobe for a fresh touch without changing your style completely. That way you can rewear it without it feeling out of date - it just adds a bit of fun to your existing wardrobe.

We’ve scoured the app and rounded up the ten TikTok fashion trends we predict will be big this summer.

Roses

© Simone Rocha SS24 Show © Zimmermann SS24 Show

One trend that began in 2023 and has trickled into 2024 is the rise of the rose. Rose prints, but more specifically rosettes, have been spotted everywhere. Starting on the SS24 runways, designers had romance in the air at Balmain, Zimmermann and Simone Rocha as they featured 3D roses on their designs.

Double denim

The denim duo is back with a bang. This season, the more boxy styles seem to be a firm favourite. Baggy jeans paired with boxy, oversized shirts or jackets. Since the release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, we predict a return of the country and western style, which also ties into TikTok’s coastal cowgirl trend. Add a chunky sandal for summer and some oversized sunnies and you’ve nailed it.

Pinstripes

This one is for the for the minimalist, capsule wardrobe girlies. Tailoring is a core style that we see year after year. This season, the pinstripe has stolen the show. Predominantly in suiting, however we are seeing it trickle into the likes of shirts and tees too. Don’t be afraid to mix and match stripes and pair with plainer pieces.

Oxblood

© Hèrmes SS24 Show © Ignat/Bauer-Griffin We love how Hailey has doubled up on the trend

We love a colour trend - it’s one of those things that are so easy to slot into your existing wardrobe and can be carried through seasons. Last year we saw the bright cherry red everywhere, this year expect to see its moodier hue: oxblood. Spotted on the runways of Hèrmes, Gucci and Tom Ford and seen on celebs such as Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, this is one trend that we’re definitely going to be adding into our looks.

Graphic tees

The graphic tee is regaining populatiry and is now being favoured again over the plain white t-shirt. And we’re not talking little logos on the chest, we’re talking all-over bright, printed styles. Brands like Loewe, Re/Done and Ganni offer great styles that can be dressed up or down. This is such a great addition for a holiday wardrobe.

Ballerina Flats

The balletcore aesthetic is one we’re expecting to stay for the long haul comprising of romantic hues, bows galore and delicate fabrics. Ballet flats and minimalistic pumps were seen on the SS24 runways, from Miu Miu to Dior, and our Instagram feeds are loving them too.

Leopard print

© Jeremy Moeller We love how Karin Teigl has styled the leopard coat with bold colours

Leopard print is one of those prints that never really goes out of style. It ebbs and flows in the fashion world and its moment in the spotlight has returned. Think less Kat Slater and more Kate Moss. When styling it, view it as more of a neutral piece than an OTT print. Go all out with a fur coat, or ease yourself in with an accessory.

Preppy

© Miu Miu SS24 Show © Gucci SS24 Show

Stemming from Miu Miu’s pleated micro-mini skirt, we can thank them for the rise of the sports-luxe preppy style. When Miuccia Prada decides something is back, it’s back. Embrace it with knitted vests, polo shirts, boxy blazers and chunky loafers.

Slim fittings

In 2021, the skinny jean was officially retired. Since then, wider styles have been favoured. From mom jeans to all-out wide leg styles, it seems since lockdown ended we have all favoured the baggier style. However, there has been a shift in the fashion-sphere and this season we are expecting to see the revival of the slimmer styles. High-waisted slim leg jeans or trousers have a sophisticated, chic feel to them.

Cropped blazers

© Jeremy Moeller A three-piece suit oozes effortless elegance

As we’ve seen with slim trousers, the masculine, oversized styles are out and slimmer fittings are in this season. We’ve seen the cropped blazer all over our TikTok and Instagram feeds lately and we can’t get enough. For a casual feel, pair it with a light-wash jean and pointed mules, or for an effortless put together look, style with a matching blazer and trousers.