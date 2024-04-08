4 Simple but effective tips to mix and match floral prints this spring

Spring has officially sprung, the days are getting longer and the inevitable wine nights in the park are almost in reaching distance.

Every year without fail the fashion world turns to the trusty floral print to elevate their warmer weather wardrobe, styling their favourite summer dresses, linen pants and overshirts multiple ways for numerous occasions. Just last week JLo took to her Instagram to show off her own glamorous floral cut-out gown, unofficially declaring that coats and tights are over and out and floaty dresses and open-toed sandals are in.

© Getty Florals in all forms were very present during Fashion Week this season

According to Liberty’s Fashion Writer George Elliot, searches for floral dresses have increased by 84% in the last month, meaning there's no better time to either invest in a new floral frock or clue yourself on how to style your existing wardrobe for a fresh spring look.

From adding accessories to mixing with a clashing print, George gives us the lowdown on how to mix, match and elevate florals this spring...

Can you wear two different floral prints? Clashing prints needn’t be a fashion faux pas, explains George “Coupling together floral prints that contrast but are still harmonised might sound like an impossible oxymoron, but it can be done - as long as you follow two golden rules. Firstly, the patterned pieces in your outfit must share at least one shade, preferably two. This will tie them together. Next, know that opposites attract. In other words, compliment large-scale florals with those that are smaller and daintier and team ornate designs with those that are simpler and more minimal. The idea here is to have prints that purposefully clash and still have a sartorial focal point which all outfits need.” © Getty

© Getty How do you mix floral patterns? As we all know, matching denim on denim is one of the style sphere’s most loved outfit concoctions, so why shouldn’t floral on floral be loved just as much? George explains that “wearing a co-ord is your first shortcut towards print pairing perfection. Purposefully created to be worn together - the designer has done most of the styling legwork for you. Just add a third component into the mix, a block colour accessory or extra layer that'll add contrast and make your florals pop. Because you're looking to break up the co-ord, technically no colours are out of bounds here. If anything, the-bolder-the-better.”

How can I accessorise with florals? If you’re ever in doubt, accessorise. No matter the season, accessorising is the easiest way to elevate and add depth to an ensemble. George suggests wearing “jewellery adorned with life-size blooms, a beaded headband, petal-shaped sunglasses and a raffia bag embroidered with flora and fauna” to your spring ‘fits. © Getty