I tried this season's rose print trend, here's 4 easy outfit ideas for you to copy immediately

I think we can all agree that the excitement for Spring is all too real right now.

I often purchase new clothes as and when I feel I need them rather than with the changing of seasons. But there's something about the cheerfulness and optimism that comes with balmier days and longer nights, that makes me want to give my wardrobe a complete revamp.

Florals aren't for everybody, but this spring, they should be (even if The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly might disagree). They're back with a bang this season, and in particular, roses flooded the SS24 fashion month runways.

© Spotlight Simone Rocha, Rolf Ekroth, Balmain SS24

"Designers are encouraging us to stop and smell the roses next season, championing bold blooms with a striking dimensional aspect," explains Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin.

"Embrace romantic red à la Balmain and Rolf Ekroth, or go moodier, layering dark sheers over pastels. This trend has officially infiltrated awards season, with screen stars Margot Robbie and Meghann Fahy both having sported amorous roses on the red carpet."

If you don't think florals are your thing, fear not. As somebody who favours a minimalistic style agenda, it was slightly daunting to brave outfits with a chunky, colourful, statement motif, but I found ways to make rose-print looks feel less intense. The key styling hack is to pair with unfussy, classic pieces from your wardrobe - be that black tights, dainty sandals or a good 'ol pair of well-fitted jeans,

4 ways to style rose print for spring 2024:

The LBD

I started with this dress from Kitri because I knew it was going to be the easiest. Regardless of the pattern or silhouette, a little black dress is eternal. I added a belt with a gold buckle, sheer tights and pointed kitten heels. If you're feeling a little more adventurous, try styling with red tights to draw out the colour of the roses.

The Blazer

This blazer from Nadine Merabi is so cheerful, and surprisingly wasn't too overpowering to wear. I paired it with fitted blue jeans to let the jacket do the talking and not make the look OTT. I did style it with the matching corset underneath, but a simple satin cami or white tee would suffice for even less drama. I finished with red ballet flats for comfort and an extra pop of colour.

The Spring Statement

Sister Jane is the ultimate brand to turn to when it comes to spring dresses. I love the voluminous skirt and sleeves juxtaposed with the form-fitting bodice of this jacquard piece. As you can see, the dress is loud - the silhouette more than anything, therefore I'd pair it with strappy sandals or your favourite neutral shoe for a subtle touch of chic.

The Corset Top

If statement florals really aren't your thing, then go for a classic ditsy print instead. This comfortable, corset-style top from Kitri features a cherub print, making it less focused on florals and more on the overall design. White jeans add a spring-appropriate feel, and I styled them with either red Adidas Samba's or red ballet flats, depending on how feminine you want the look.

How we chose:

Design: Each piece incorporated rose print in some form, and I tried to include pieces with a variety of designs to showcase versatility when trying the trend for yourself.

Style: I tried to include a mix of dresses, trousers, tops and jackets to hopefully provide inspiration for however you choose to try the trend.

