Victoria Beckham's unusual baggy trousers prove she's a fashion styling genius

Victoria Beckham never strays too far away from her signature sartorial agenda.

Whether she's wearing a form-fitting dress, her quirky pantaboots or Parisian It-girl-approved high-waisted jeans and a white shirt, the multihyphenate pop star cum fashion designer has a handful of key looks in her wardrobe, that are fundamental to her effortlessly chic style agenda.

Further proving the power of the adage 'if it's not broken, don't fix it' Victoria stepped out in Paris at the iconic Galeries LaFayette department store to reveal her new corner boutique, and wore her go-to white suit.

David Beckham's wife oozed sophistication in a blazer with bunched-up sleeves, styled with a neutral low-neck vest underneath and paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

@victoriabeckham I'm so excited to reveal my corner boutique in Paris' iconic @GaleriesLafayette. Merci to everyone who came to help us celebrate! Bisous xx ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim

VB has been wearing all-white hues since her 90s girl band heyday, which has received the fashion set's seal of approval for 2023/2024, from the likes of the Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle.

Though this is nothing out of the ordinary for the style muse, fashion fans were quick to spot the excessively long aesthetic of her trousers (particularly as she has already advocated for the return of the cropped trousers this year).

© Getty Victoria Beckham, Princess Kate and Anne Hathaway have sported all-white recently

Fans on her TikTok were quick to ask why she'd choose such a trouser length whilst on crutches, which could have been a recipe for disaster. Our humble sartorial opinion? She wore longer-length trousers than she'd usually pair with heels, to have sufficient material to cover her chunky grey boot - yet another style hack from the minimalistic fashion muse.

Since witnessing Victoria Beckham's bubbly disposition in the Beckham Netflix series, we've been hoping to see more of her personality in the public eye - alongside her impeccable off-duty style agenda, viewers got a glimpse of her cheeky, humorous temperament that made us love her even more.

During her appearance in Paris this week, she proved that her sense of humour is part of her nature, and made a joke about her own broken foot.

When trying to scan the room to thank those around her she said: "I'm gonna move carefully, I don't want to break the other foot."

She's providing style hacks and humourous conversation and we're obsessed.