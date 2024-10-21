Rita Ora's dramatic hooded shirt and micro shorts look is so It-girl coded

To say Rita Ora loves to wear head-turning outfits would be an understatement.

From prosthetic fish gills on her face to dinosaur spikes on her back paired with a Primark dress, and super off-piste chunky boots, the 34-year-old is constantly pushing the boundaries of sartorial norms, keeping fashion fans completely entertained.

In her latest look, the singer, fashion designer and judge on The Masked Singer US, wore an outfit consisting of pieces approved by It-girls across the globe in 2024, and we can't get enough.

Rita shared a series of images on Instagram with her 16.2m followers from inside the TeamLab Planets immersive exhibition in Tokyo (which she's proven makes a mean photo backdrop).

© Instagram/@ritaora Rita wore a hooded t-shirt and micro shorts set

Posing on the floor in the exhibition's picturesque rooms, Rita wore a black and white striped t-shirt complete with a matching hood.

© Instagram/@ritaora Her dramatic look was completely cool-girl coded

Eponymous Alaia founder Azzedine Alaia could arguably be coined the founding father of the ‘haute hood’ after Grace Jones wore one of his hooded pieces playing the character of May Day in the 1985 James Bond film A View To Kill. In 2022, the style went through a renaissance and became a go-to for the fashion set both on and off the red carpet, worn by style icons from Margot Robbie to Kate Moss.

© Instagram/@ritaora She put blocky stripes onto our AW24 radar

On her lower half, Rita wore a pair of high-cut racing striped micro shorts and a pair of sheer black tights.

Micro shorts, alongside the likes of bloomers, jorts and boxers, have been a major shorts trend of 2024. Brands including Miu Miu, Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant sent models down the runway over recent seasons wearing teeny tiny shorts. "You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers?," says H! Fashion's Clare Pennington, "I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly."

Once again Rita has worn an outfit fit for a cool-girl, and we're taking major AW24 style inspo.