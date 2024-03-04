Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The best buckled ballet flats for 2024
The 12 best buckled ballet flats to shop this season

This is one of the biggest footwear trends this season

2 minutes ago
Chloe Gallacher
Chloe GallacherFashion Assistant
As Fashion Month draws to a close, we’ve been taking our style inspiration from the shows and attendees. As trends become apparent and we begin thinking about our new season wardrobe, there’s one piece we’ve seen everywhere: the buckled ballet flat.

The OG was, of course, Ganni’s buckle ballerinas. It’s no secret that the Scandi brand hits the nail on the head with its footwear, and this is no exception. Its highly coveted shoe puts an edgy spin on the classic style, with its buckles, square toe and slingback heel. As a result of such high demand, they now come in a variety of colours.

It comes as no surprise that other brands have spotted this sell-out style and have created other iterations of it. In an array of colours, styles and price points, this is one shoe trend you need in your new season wardrobe.

How we chose: 

Aesthetic: We combed through cult favourite websites in order to find the best styles of the buckled ballerina flats. We found pieces to hopefully suit a variety of tastes, from trending colourways to a quirky element or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a pair of buckled ballerina flats in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from affordable-luxe brands to designer labels if you're looking to invest. 

Brand: Everything on the list is from a trusted, well-known retailer or brand that we at Hello! Fashion love.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

  Sand Snake Printed Chunky Buckle Ballerinas

    Sand Snake Printed Chunky Buckle Ballerinas

    Ganni

    The shoe that started it all and triggered the trend: we love the snakeskin finish.

  Flat Shoes with Buckle Detail

    Flat Shoes with Buckle Detail

    Stradivarius

    With its bright red hue and slingback heel, this is a firm favourite of ours.

  Viv' Choc Babies Buckled Leather Ballet Flats

    Viv' Choc Babies Buckled Leather Ballet Flats

    Roger Vivier

    More of a classic style and a neutral tone, it will easily slot into your everyday wardrobe.

  Bethany Ballet Flat

    Bethany Ballet Flat

    Reformation

    The subtle studded detailing around the edge gives a clean finish.

  Black Crystal-Embellished Buckled Leather Ballet Flats

    Black Crystal-Embellished Buckled Leather Ballet Flats

    Alaïa

    Nothing says OTT quite like Alaïa’s crystal pair.

  Claudia Double-strap Leather Flats

    Claudia Double-strap Leather Flats

    Le Monde Beryl

    A double strap and western-style hardware really channels the cowboy trend we anticipate to be huge this summer.

  Buckled Ballet Flats

    Buckled Ballet Flats

    Zara

    A simple style that can go with any outfit. They’d look great with wide-leg jeans and a blazer. 

  White Ribbon Strap Buckled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

    White Ribbon Strap Buckled Patent-Leather Ballet Flats

    Miu Miu

    The master of the ballet flat: we love the girly ribbon addition.

  Mesh Ballet Flats

    & Other Stories

    A simple style that can go with any outfit. They’d look great with wide-leg jeans and a blazer. 

  Studded Ballerinas

    Studded Ballerinas

    Mango

    The all-over studded style are a must-have for us.

  Ballet Flats with Studs and Buckle Detail

    Pull & Bear

    A pointed shoe gives more of a luxe feel - the price point of these are a steal.

