The 12 best buckled ballet flats to shop this season

As Fashion Month draws to a close, we’ve been taking our style inspiration from the shows and attendees. As trends become apparent and we begin thinking about our new season wardrobe, there’s one piece we’ve seen everywhere: the buckled ballet flat.

The OG was, of course, Ganni’s buckle ballerinas. It’s no secret that the Scandi brand hits the nail on the head with its footwear, and this is no exception. Its highly coveted shoe puts an edgy spin on the classic style, with its buckles, square toe and slingback heel. As a result of such high demand, they now come in a variety of colours.

It comes as no surprise that other brands have spotted this sell-out style and have created other iterations of it. In an array of colours, styles and price points, this is one shoe trend you need in your new season wardrobe.

How we chose:

Aesthetic: We combed through cult favourite websites in order to find the best styles of the buckled ballerina flats. We found pieces to hopefully suit a variety of tastes, from trending colourways to a quirky element or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a pair of buckled ballerina flats in your price range. We've selected this season's best, ranging from affordable-luxe brands to designer labels if you're looking to invest.

Brand: Everything on the list is from a trusted, well-known retailer or brand that we at Hello! Fashion love.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.