Simone Ashley swaps Bridgerton corsets for edgy Motorcycle Jacket amidst Rom-Com announcement

Simone Ashley, best known for her role in Netflix period drama Bridgerton, has traded in the traditional corsets for a more contemporary and bold look.

Stepping out in a vintage leather racing jacket to attend the Kit Kat Club's Cabaret gala night. Complementing her statement outerwear, she donned Paris Texas' croc-embossed boots, and accessorised with a sophisticated Valentino VSLING Small Top-Handle Bag.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Simone Ashley was seen attending Cabaret gala night at Kit Kat Club

The moto jacket is currently experiencing a resurgence, championed by celebrities like Nicola Peltz and celebrated by fashion critics. With its padded shoulders and gleaming metal accents, this trend has become the vanguard of celebrity fashion statements. “It's official – the vintage motorcycle jacket is having a moment, and we're very much here for it,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin.

This chic appearance coincides with the buzz around Simone’s upcoming project, a romantic comedy on Amazon Prime. She's poised to take the lead alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin in Picture This, a film inspired by its Australian counterpart Five Blind Dates.

MORE: Simone Ashley's makeup is ideal for a 'hot girl summer', and you probably missed it

RELATED: Naomi Campbell, Jodie Turner-Smith and Simone Ashley understood the assignment at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards

© Getty Simone Ashley, seen outside Valentino's SS24 show, is proving herself to be a fashion power player with her penchant for edgy outerwear

Picture This has its screenplay penned by Nikita Lalwani and features the main character at a crossroads, running a photography studio on the brink of closure, and promises to deliver both humour and heart. The story unfolds around Pia, a photographer seeking love, who is propelled into a whirlwind of romantic encounters after a prophecy. A spiritual guru predicts her imminent encounter with true love within five subsequent dates, prompting her family to arrange a string of ambitious blind dates. The premise alone is enough to pique the interest of us rom-com enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting further details about the film.

The film's ensemble cast shines with talent, including Phil Dunster, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Sindhu Vee, and Asim Chaudhry, all brought together under the production expertise of Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg from the UK production company 42.

MORE: Simone Ashley makes a case for checks during rare LFW appearance - read more

RELATED: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just won party dressing in micro sequins at Paris Fashion Week

Picture This is slated to bypass traditional theatrical release, opting instead for an immediate debut on Prime Video, where it will be available to viewers in the UK and globally later this year.