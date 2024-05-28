Tomboy Femme is 2024's newest TikTok trend - here’s how to get the look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



From coquettecore and secretarycore to the coastal cowgirl aesthetic, there's not a fashion lover in the world who could deny that 2024 has been ripe with trending aesthetics.

Now, six months into the year there’s a new cultivated style on the rise and it's already being donned by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Emma Chamberlain and almost every ‘cool girl’ in the know.

Introducing Tomboy Femme, TikTok’s latest fashion obsession.

What is Tomboy Femme?

Think cute, quirky, girly but with a tomboy edge.

Personally, as the baby sister to two older brothers, Tomboy Femme was, and still is my go-to aesthetic. Growing up in a household of Nerf gun lovers, Playstation stans and Action Man addicts I, like many others who was called upon by their boisterous siblings to play the part of a wounded soldier that needed rescuing from underneath a pile of couch cushions, was exposed to the Tomboy Femme aesthetic long ago. Mainly due to the fact that I had to act as the star of the aforementioned military operation gone wrong at 4pm, and had ballet class at 5pm. Think pink tights and a tutu paired with green face paint and a camouflage jacket and you’re on the money.

© Instagram / @lirisaw Iris Law is the Tomboy Femme poster girl

In a nutshell, Tomboy Femme is ultimately dressing like you’ve paired your own girly wardrobe filled with bows and frills with your brother's hand-me-down cargo shorts, football jerseys and old baseball caps.

According to Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at SilkFred, the Tomboy Femme phase is all about “blending masculine and feminine together to create an interesting and unique silhouette which is perfect for summer office dressing as well as casual events. It’s the perfect balance between cutesy, delicate and laid-back. It’s the girl that can do both!”

How to nail the Tomboy Femme aesthetic in 2024?

© Getty The Dior Spring/Summer 2024 show was filled with layering options

Like most trends, the Tomboy Femme aesthetic is all about curated, mismatched styling choices. Megan explains that the trend is “really great for day-to-day wear, and especially office dressing as it involves utilising masculine workwear staples, such as blazers, skirts and tailored trousers. For example, take inspiration from Christian Dior’s SS 24 runway and pair a delicate midi skirt in lace, linen or silk, pair it with a boxy blazer, shirt and top this look off with super girly ballet pumps.”

© Getty Jeans and a voluminous dress is peak Tomboy Femme

If you’re a little stuck on where to start, Megan suggests opting for a “ruffled or balloon-sleeved top and combine this with boyfriend jeans and chunky trainers - you can also top this look off with a satin or gingham headband.” Or, for something a little more casual “look no further than the trend that took over Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this year: skousers. Skirts over trousers are set to become even more popular this year, and truly embody the ‘tomboy femme aesthetic’. Casual, yet cool, a pastel coloured skirt and neutral trousers are a great combo and look great with a minimalist cami in the day and an oversized blazer draped over the shoulders at night.”

Megan's key pieces to nailing the style and looking effortlessly cool are as follows: