Millie Bobby Brown goes make-up free to reveal her first clothing brand: everything you need to know

Stranger Things actress and Gen Z style muse Millie Bobby Brown just announced her first fashion as part of her brand Florence By Mills.;

The 19-year-old who already has a beauty line, a perfume collection and a fiction book (not to mention numerous acting accolades) under her belt, took to Instagram to announce the news that her apparel collection will be available to purchase shortly.

Standing in a garden that aptly reflects the botanical nature of Florence By Mills' fragrance line, Jake Bongiovi's fiance opted to embrace the make-up free look to share her news.

"I'm really excited to finally be able to talk to you guys about my apparel line with Florence by Mills," she says, "I've always believed that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression. And I'm so excited to share a piece of my heart with you all today."

What does the Florence By Mills fashion range look like?

Millie describes the brand as "a blend of playful and versatile styles and above all confidence revolution." She continues I hope that wearing these pieces makes you feel as incredible as creating them made me feel."

The collection epitomises dopamine dressing. Sweatshirts and jogging bottoms, cropped jumpers, camis and shorts. The collection puts emphasis on cosy, comfortable clothes that provide an innate sense of joy and exuberance. SS24-approved mellow yellows, Barbiecore pinks and a variety of other cheerful colours make up the loungewear collection.

When is Florence By Mills fashion available to buy?

Millie explained that the first collection drops in February, so keep your eyes peeled over the next four weeks... You can also sign up for the waitlist.

We already know she has a penchant for fashion. From her stunning engagement outfit to matching her clothes to her brand and effortlessly chic tie-dye dresses, therefore it makes complete sense that the multihyphenate youngster's next big move was into the world of fashion.