Best jewellery moments at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

The stars were out in full force last night at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar for the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, gracing the red carpet and bringing with them a major dose of A-list style excellence.

Barbie star Margot Robbie was coming up roses, looking resplendent in an off-the-shoulder gown by Balmain and in the same vein, global hitmaker Dua Lipa also leaned into red texture, opting for a carmine-coloured strapless number by Prada.

But the jewellery also shone bright, and we've taken a closer look at some of last night's best pieces.

READ: Critics Choice Awards: 10 Most glamorous gowns of all time

Hello! Fashion shares the best jewellery moments at the Critics' Choice Awards:

Margot Robbie © Getty Margot opted for a gown adorned with 3D roses Margot Robbie teamed her off-the-shoulder Balmain gown alongside a middle-parted, loose bun. The actress wore a gorgeous pair of drop-down earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

America Ferrera © Getty America wore a chocolate-hued gown The Barbie actress leaned into chocolate brown, sporting a sleek, sequin maxi gown by Alberta Ferretti. For jewellery, she turned to Italian label Pomellato, wearing thick bangles and interlocking hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa © Getty Dua matched her hair to her gown Dua Lipa looked elegant in a column-shaped Prada gown teamed alongside earrings and a ring from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co.

Julianne Moore © Getty Julianne rocked an in-built jewellery moment Julianne Moore wore a plum-hued strapless gown from Chanel's Haute Couture AW20/21 fitted with a pearl-encrusted focal point. She also wore pieces from the house's High Jewellery collection including the Tweed Cambon Earrings and the Soleil Talisman ring.

Emily Blunt © Getty Emily leaned into red and silver The Oppenheimer star opted for a one-shoulder rose-adorned piece by Armani Privé and styled it alongside Sea Fan earrings from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co., a sapphire, opal and diamond-encrusted bracelet from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book collection and diamond ring from the same line.

Reese Witherspoon © Getty Reese brought major volume with her bow-centric gown Reese Witherspoon opted for a black strapless number by Celine featuring voluminous bow detailing. She styled her gown alongside pieces from Bulgari's High Jewellery collection, earrings with two pear diamonds, an elaborate bracelet and a show-stopping cocktail ring. READ: Best designer earrings for a major jewellery upgrade RELATED: The 9 best places to buy vintage jewellery online

Jennifer Aniston © Getty Jennifer's jewellery choices felt sparing and subtle Jennifer Aniston strayed from convention, opting for an elegant, feathered jumpsuit by Dolce & Gabbana with a sweeping train. Her jewellery look exuded understated elegance, featuring shoulder-skimming diamond earrings, a pear-shaped diamond ring set in platinum and a stunning cocktail ring.

Angela Bassett © Getty Angela Bassett went for calculated glitz The award-winning actress wore a black form-fitting gown with a crystal-encrusted neckline by Pamella Roland. Her jewellery look combined pieces by Effy, Jewels Aficionado and Suzanne Kalan.

Emma Stone © Getty Emma won the award for Best Actress Emma Stone looked elegant in a floor-length gown by Louis Vuitton. The Poor Things actress complemented her pleated neckline with a slim white gold and diamond necklace, an ear cuff and a ring from the label's High Jewellery collection.