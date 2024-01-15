Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best jewellery moments at the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards
These are the most stunning bijoux moments from the red carpet...

Dua Lipa wearing elaborate earrings at the Critics' Choice Awards
Orin Carlin
Orin CarlinContent Writer
The stars were out in full force last night at Santa Monica's Barker Hangar for the 29th Critics' Choice Awards, gracing the red carpet and bringing with them a major dose of A-list style excellence.   

 Barbie star Margot Robbie was coming up roses, looking resplendent in an off-the-shoulder gown by Balmain and in the same vein, global hitmaker Dua Lipa also leaned into red texture, opting for a carmine-coloured strapless number by Prada. 

But the jewellery also shone bright, and we've taken a closer look at some of last night's best pieces. 

Hello! Fashion shares the best jewellery moments at the Critics' Choice Awards:

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie wearing a gown adorned with 3D roses © Getty
Margot opted for a gown adorned with 3D roses

Margot Robbie teamed her off-the-shoulder Balmain gown alongside a middle-parted, loose bun. The actress wore a gorgeous pair of drop-down earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

America Ferrera 

America Ferrera wearing a chocolate-hued sequin gown © Getty
America wore a chocolate-hued gown

The Barbie actress leaned into chocolate brown, sporting a sleek, sequin maxi gown by Alberta Ferretti. For jewellery, she turned to Italian label Pomellato, wearing thick bangles and interlocking hoop earrings.

Dua Lipa 

Dua Lipa smiling with red hair at the Critics' Choice Awards © Getty
Dua matched her hair to her gown

Dua Lipa looked elegant in a column-shaped Prada gown teamed alongside earrings and a ring from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore wearing a purple strapless dress at the Critics' Choice Awards © Getty
Julianne rocked an in-built jewellery moment

 Julianne Moore wore a plum-hued strapless gown from Chanel's Haute Couture AW20/21 fitted with a pearl-encrusted focal point. She also wore pieces from the house's High Jewellery collection including the Tweed Cambon Earrings and the Soleil Talisman ring.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt wearing a rose-adorned dress on the red carpet © Getty
Emily leaned into red and silver

The Oppenheimer star opted for a one-shoulder rose-adorned piece by Armani Privé and styled it alongside Sea Fan earrings from Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co., a sapphire, opal and diamond-encrusted bracelet from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book collection and diamond ring from the same line.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon wearing a dress with a bow on it © Getty
Reese brought major volume with her bow-centric gown

Reese Witherspoon opted for a black strapless number by Celine featuring voluminous bow detailing. She styled her gown alongside pieces from Bulgari's High Jewellery collection, earrings with two pear diamonds, an elaborate bracelet and a show-stopping cocktail ring.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston wearing a strapless feathered jumpsuit © Getty
Jennifer's jewellery choices felt sparing and subtle

Jennifer Aniston strayed from convention, opting for an elegant, feathered jumpsuit by Dolce & Gabbana with a sweeping train. Her jewellery look exuded understated elegance, featuring shoulder-skimming diamond earrings, a pear-shaped diamond ring set in platinum and a stunning cocktail ring.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett wearing a black plunging gown on the red carpet © Getty
Angela Bassett went for calculated glitz

 The award-winning actress wore a black form-fitting gown with a crystal-encrusted neckline by Pamella Roland. Her jewellery look combined pieces by Effy, Jewels Aficionado and Suzanne Kalan.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone smiling in a black dress with her Critics' Choice Award © Getty
Emma won the award for Best Actress

 Emma Stone looked elegant in a floor-length gown by Louis Vuitton. The Poor Things actress complemented her pleated neckline with a slim white gold and diamond necklace, an ear cuff and a ring from the label's High Jewellery collection.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan wearing a plunging neckline dress© Getty
Carey opted for a clean, plunging neckline

Carey Mulligan looked the picture of modern elegance in a plunging gown by Armani Privé, styled alongside diamond earrings from the Tiffany & Co. archive and a platinum ring of over five carats and diamonds.

