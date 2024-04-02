Millie Bobby Brown's 'date night' makeup trick is the perfect spring beauty inspiration

Stuck for romantic beauty inspo that doesn’t require a cosmetology degree?

Look no further, as Millie Bobby Brown has shared her simple tricks for a perfect 'date night' look. The 20-year-old actress is currently starring on Netflix’s Damsel, a fairytale with a dark twist, but has quite the side hustle with vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand Florence by Mills, which she brought out back in 2019.

On her handy Instagram tutorial, Millie reaches for the Florence by Mills Longwear Eyeliner in Brown (it promises to smoothly glide into place and not budge for 12 hours). She pushes the pencil into her upper lash line, dragging it to her outer corner, before using a nail to swipe the creamy formula into a flick.

A quick swipe in the upper and lower lashline follows, before smudging the whole affair with the world’s best makeup tool - your fingertip. Topped off with glossy, lined 90s lips and a relaxed Pamela Anderson inspired up-do, and you’re ready to go.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown swears by this beauty hack for fresh, spring skin

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown just made the Y2K corset part of her spring uniform

Millie met her fiance Jake Bongiovi (son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi) through Instagram, and he popped the question in 2021 while scuba diving on holiday. Whether you’re just off to Wetherspoons, or a fancier establishment of the kind we imagine Millie and Jake often frequent, this soft simple look will do the trick.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown perfects spring dressing in pink mini dress and knee high boots combo

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown's latest corset look was a Bridgerton cosplay

© Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown attended theNew York premiere of 'Damsel' last month

The actress has been praised for sharing make-up free selfies in the past and talking about her journey with acne, saying on the Florence by Mills instagram page, "We all deserve to feel confident & comfortable in our own skin & I hope by sharing my experience, you feel inspired to embrace your skin & love it no matter what stage it’s in."