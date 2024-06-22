Lady Amelia Spencer just wore this season’s chicest swimsuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



There are so many royals we turn to for style inspiration depending on what we're looking for and the occasion, from the Princess of Wales or the Duchess of Sussex to Queen Rania or Princess Olympia.

When it comes to holidaywear, Lady Amelia Spencer has an unrivalled wardrobe. After her It-girl honeymoon wardrobe in March 2023 gave us plenty of summer fashion inspiration for last year, she's now back with yet more glamorous beach attire.

MORE: Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer: 10 best fashion moments of all time

READ: Lady Amelia Spencer's LFW mini dress adapts one of Princess Kate's most iconic outfits

Princess Diana's niece shared snaps from her lavish getaway in Bodum, Turkey with her 85k Instagram followers of the chicest beach clubs, crystal clear blue waters and delectable ceviche dishes. And although we'd welcome any of the above with open arms, it was her swimsuit that caught the eyes of sartorial fanatics.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer Amelia's swimsuit included a built-in necklace detailing

Amelia posed on a sunbed wearing the Firenze Callie One Piece from Brazillian label ViX. The sophisticated black swimsuit featured a Brazillian-cut bottom, a flattering halter neckline and the pièce de résistance - a contrasting 24k gold-plated detailing across the neck, giving the illusion of a necklace.

Lots of us like to wear jewellery with swimwear, whether it's to a beach club or just to add some glam to the poolside. But Amelia's piece kills two birds with one stone, with the built-in necklace-style allowing for swimming in style without worrying about water damage. Genius.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer She styled it up with a wraparound cover up and gold sandal heels

MORE: Amelia Spencer's honeymoon wardrobe is goals: We found the pieces you can shop now

Taking her piece from swimside chic to beach lunch glam, she wore a white wraparound shirt-style beach cover-up over the top, some chunky Carolina Herrera sunglasses and a pair of gold sandals from Lola Cruz.

Amelia has officially worn our favourite swimsuit of summer 2024 so far.