Emily Ratajkowski adds 'magic' necklace to her coded collection

With a wardrobe bursting at the seams with It-girl labels and headline-hitting pieces, it comes as little to no surprise that Emily Ratajkowski’s jewellery collection is equally as intriguing.

Following the highly publicised debut of her ‘divorce ring,’ back in March 2024, the 33-year-old set the bar high for innovative jewellery curation.

© Instagram/@emrata The 33-year-old showed off the latest addition to her sentimental jewellery collection

On Wednesday, the Versace muse added another statement piece to her pre-existing archive. Layered among her default ‘Sylvester’ necklace, a touching tribute to her son, appeared another personalised necklace courtesy of FoundRae.

The gold piece acted as another homage to the star’s toddler, featuring a miniature portrait of the child in addition to a charm-like construction with a personalised initial leaf pendant.

Posting the selfie to her Instagram stories, the model simply wrote: “magic necklace,” tagging the brand underneath.

FoundRae was founded by Beth Hutchens in 2015. Each beautifully-crafted piece is based on a lexicon of symbols from different cultures and time periods, spanning archetypal mythological to classical symbols and more. Personalisation is at the heart of the brand, ensuring each and every jewel is unique.

Enjoying a leisurely afternoon spent in bed, Emily showcased a natural beauty blend, allowing her chunky necklace collection to take centre stage.

Delivering a lesson in the art of drawn-on freckles, the star opted for a sun-kissed look, peppered with pencilled-on beauty specks and a thick brow that framed her career-defining face. A strong, brown slick of lip liner accentuated a nude lip, which was further enhanced by a subtle cat-eye winged eyeliner and a gentle flutter of mascara.

It’s been a low-key week for the model. On Monday, she was spotted out in New York, sporting cult-brand Miaou’s unmissable Helga Dress. Replete with wanderlust-evoking motifs from ripe tomatoes to retro-style stamps, Honey Gold cigarettes and rose red blooms, the asymmetric piece brought Amalfi magic to the bustling American metropolis.

She paired the garment, which further featured an asymmetrical hemline and spaghetti straps, with Reebok’s Club C 85 sneakers in a shade of dark forest green.