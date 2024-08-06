Cate Blanchett is bringing back this divisive 2000s belt trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Picture this. It's 2002, and every high street store is a treasure trove of chunky buckled belts and rock chick studded straps. The low-rise jeans craze is in full swing, and the belts are here to ensure they stay in place - at least in theory.

For those who constantly reminisce about the diamanté-dotted days of the early Noughties, there’s no need to do so anymore. Academy Award-winning actress Cate Blanchett has single handedly brought back a relic from the divisive decade, materialising in the form of the XL belt.

Possessing the ability to punctuate an outfit in the most garish of ways, the Y2K belt has remained a Marmite piece. However, Cate unapologetically championed the accessory while stepping out in New York on Monday, turning out two looks that both featured a chunky belt.

The Carol star’s first look consisted of a denim set that exuded Seventies style. A dusty blue button-down jacket featuring a nipped-in waist and a sharp pop collar was complemented by a coordinating pair of trousers that gently flared at the hemline.

© Getty Cate Blanchett hit the streets of NYC in a Seventies-inspired denim-look, suede ensemble

The retro set, which further showcased utilitarian pocket detailing across the front, was accented by a wide belt, complete with a horizontal tortoiseshell heart emblem and a chocolate brown strap.

The actress slipped into a pair of burgundy, croc-effect point-toe heels to complete her Laurel Canyon-inspired aesthetic, accessorising with some black, double-bridged aviators.

© Getty A tortoiseshell heart belt complete the star's utilitarian outfit

Her second look leaned into a sportier style. Parking the Summer of Love staples, Cate opted for a casual, oversized suit in a rich shade of black. The masculine set was coolly layered over a crisp white T-shirt and paired with some futuristic white round-eye shades.

However, the Melbourne-native's self -tyling skills truly shone via her accessories. All eyes flail upon her Diadora Blushield trainers, showcasing an unmissable white and lime green colourway.

© Getty The Oscar-winner's outfit change led to a sporty-chic look complete with a checkerboard belt

The sneakers effortlessly matched her printed tote bag, which echoed the colour palette of her shoes and displayed a vibrant clash of stripes and checks.

The final touch? A monochrome checkerboard belt that borrowed from Vans' iconic print.

The beauty of the 2000s belt phenomenon lies in its silliness, a concept Cate is well-acquainted with. Like the 2020s, the Noughties were a time when fashion was fun, and belts were the playful punctuation to every outfit - a reminder that sometimes, it’s the little things that make the biggest impact.