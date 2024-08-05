Rita Ora's colourful Pucci halterneck is a Y2K Paris Hilton cosplay

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When it comes to fashion inspo no one quite does it better than the music sensation and forever style muse Rita Ora.

Taking a break from official pop-star duties and her cultivated new haircare brand Typebea, Rita is currently on holiday somewhere both sunny and remote and as you can imagine her wardrobe game is currently at its peak.

© Instagram / @ritaora Holiday-mode looks great on you Rita

Posting a fun Instagram story video to her 16 million followers just yesterday, the former The Masked Singer judge made a sartorial style statement that would most definitely be Paris Hilton-approved.

Pairing her itsy bitsy black floss bikini with a vibrant, colourful Pucci halter neck top, a racy red cap, a collection of chunky gold jewellery, including a set of enviable hoop earrings and a dainty gold belly chain.

Rita’s stylised holiday look obviously comes as no surprise to fans as she’s known in the fashion sphere for constantly championing both old and new trends whilst adding her own flair.

© Getty Paris donned the style throughout the 2000s

Halterneck tops were at an all-time high in the early to mid-2000s, donned on the regular by the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and cult favourite girl band, Atomic Kitten.

© Getty Em's Mango option is peak y2k-core © Instagram / @dualipa Dua's halterneck featured a plunging neckline

As you’ve probably already noticed, halter necks in all forms are making a comeback, recently sported by the likes of Emily Ratajkowski who opted for an affordable striped crop from Mango and Dua Lipa who chose a floral applique adorned red option for her recent holiday in Naples, Italy.

Rita’s uber-stylish off-duty look comes just days after she went braless in an ultra-sheer mustard-toned dress for a party in Ibiza, a look we’re still thinking about.

From the looks of Rita’s story, it seems the music genius is set to be on holiday for at least a few more days, which means us fashion lovers are about to get a whole lot more summer-style inspiration.

Watch this space…