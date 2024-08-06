Rita Ora oozes It-girl glamour in dazzling gold micro shorts

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Rita Ora has once again been influencing our summer holiday wishlists this year with her stellar Ibiza party-girl wardrobe.

From super-sheer yellow maxi dresses to Sienna Miller-approved boho skirts and Y2K belts, her sartorial agenda has been second to none.

She’s currently living her best life in Ibiza and we can’t get enough of her glamorous It-girl wardrobe complete with party outfits that are cool, coveted, and bang on trend for SS24. And for her latest look the Praising You singer wore the most perfect pair of party hotpants we’ve ever seen.

Rita shared an image to her Instagram story which was taken by Rampa from DJ group Keinemusik. She posed from the DJ booth at Hi Ibiza with David Guetta’s wife Cathy, Naomi Campbell, and DJ Black Coffee.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita reposted the photo from the DJ booth at Hi Ibiza

The fashion designer oozed Y2K glamour in a pair of glitzy gold hotpants that 2000s Kate Moss would wholly approve of. She paired them with a sheer bronze vest (would an outfit be a Rita Ora outfit without something sheer?) and the pièce de résistance: a matching belly chain.

Hotpants have been at the top of Rita’s fashion agenda this season, schooling in multiple ways to style them since the start of the summer.

MORE: Shorts Trends 2024: The 5 cool-girl styles to have on your radar

READ: Dua Lipa just paired fishnet tights with white leather hot pants and it's a major Saturday night mood

To perform in Lisbon in July, she wore a crisp white shirt and contrasting black tie, paired with electric blue hot pants and sheer, satin tights. She gave her look an Avril Lavigne-approved Y2K edge, by wrapping a chunky leather belt with silver eyelets around her hips.

She also wore a cowgirlcore-approved leather pair in the video to her latest single, Ask & You Shall Recieve.

Though tiny shorts have never really left the sartorial sphere since they first launched to fashion fame, designers made it clear in their SS24 collections that the micro short is back with a bang for this season.

“Ah, the micro short, as seen at Stella McCartney and Isabel Marant,” says H Fashion’s Clare Pennington, “You may well be wondering what the difference is between a micro short and a pair of knickers? I’m afraid we can’t help there much, except to say that there is a touch more cheek coverage on the former, although that entirely depends on how you like to wear your undergarments quite frankly. All we will say is perhaps give these a swerve for Sunday lunch at Grandma’s…”